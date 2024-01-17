The Detroit Pistons will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 4-36 overall and 2-17 at home, while Minnesota is 28-11 overall and 12-9 on the road. The Timberwolves have won five of the last seven meetings between these two teams.

The Timberwolves are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Timberwolves odds, and the over/under is 223 points.

Pistons vs. Timberwolves spread: Pistons +11.5

Pistons vs. Timberwolves over/under: 223 points

Pistons vs. Timberwolves money line: Pistons: +502, Timberwolves: -704

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons had to suffer through a seven-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. Detroit walked away with a 129-117 victory over Washington on Monday.

The Pistons' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Alec Burks, who went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and two assists. That's the first time this season that Burks scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Jalen Duren, who dropped a double-double with 20 points and 19 rebounds.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 13.3% better than the opposition, a fact the Timberwolves proved on Sunday. They secured a 109-105 victory over the Clippers. The win made it back-to-back victories for Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards was the offensive standout in that matchup, recording 33 points to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. For the season, Edwards is averaging 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

