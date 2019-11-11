Timberwolves vs. Pistons odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 11 predictions from proven simulation

On the heels of a disappointing home loss on Sunday afternoon, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves will complete a back-to-back set with a road matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Blake Griffin (knee) is listed as probable to make his 2019-20 season debut for Detroit, and tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Sportsbooks list the Pistons as 2.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224,5 in the latest Timberwolves vs. Pistons odds. Before you make any Timberwolves vs. Pistons picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model knows that the Wolves are on the second night of a back-to-back with traveling involved. Still, Minnesota has the best player on the court in Towns. The talented center is averaging 25.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 steals per game to lead the team in each category. Towns' combination of devastating long-range shooting and acumen near the rim should be a challenge for Andre Drummond and the Pistons.

Just because it has a few edges doesn't mean Minnesota will cover the Timberwolves vs. Pistons spread on Monday.

The model is also keenly aware that Detroit is a different team with Griffin on the floor, even dating back to last season. There is some uncertainty with a player seemingly on track for his debut, but the Pistons have been able to generate a league-average offense without him.

Drummond gives the Pistons a tangible piece of optimism with regard to slowing Towns, while Detroit's passing and ball movement should help to create solid looks. In fact, the Pistons are No. 7 in the NBA in assist rate and the Wolves are a team that can be taken advantage of if their defense is forced to move from side to side.

Minnesota does have reason for optimism in that teams often scuffle when trying to integrate high-usage options for the first time, and Griffin could be rusty. Still, the home team should receive a bump from the return of its best player.

