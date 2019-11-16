Timberwolves vs. Rockets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 7-5; Houston 9-3

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.92 points per contest. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Target Center. Despite their defensive woes, Minnesota struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 117.08 points per game.

Minnesota's and Washington's matchup on Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Timberwolves were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Minnesota ended up on the wrong side of a painful 137-116 walloping at Washington's hands. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of C Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston was able to grind out a solid win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, winning 111-102. SG James Harden had a stellar game for Houston as he shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 44 points, five assists and eight boards.

Houston's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 7-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Timberwolves are fifth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Timberwolves, the Rockets come into the game boasting the third most points per game in the league at 118. The Timberwolves might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.97

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rockets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 233

Series History

Houston have won 15 out of their last 19 games against Minnesota.