Timberwolves vs. Rockets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 7-5; Houston 9-3
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.92 points per contest. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Target Center. Despite their defensive woes, Minnesota struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 117.08 points per game.
Minnesota's and Washington's matchup on Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Timberwolves were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Minnesota ended up on the wrong side of a painful 137-116 walloping at Washington's hands. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of C Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Houston was able to grind out a solid win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, winning 111-102. SG James Harden had a stellar game for Houston as he shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 44 points, five assists and eight boards.
Houston's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 7-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Timberwolves are fifth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Timberwolves, the Rockets come into the game boasting the third most points per game in the league at 118. The Timberwolves might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.97
Odds
The Timberwolves are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rockets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 233
Series History
Houston have won 15 out of their last 19 games against Minnesota.
- Mar 17, 2019 - Houston 117 vs. Minnesota 102
- Feb 13, 2019 - Minnesota 121 vs. Houston 111
- Dec 03, 2018 - Minnesota 103 vs. Houston 91
- Apr 25, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Minnesota 104
- Apr 23, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Minnesota 100
- Apr 21, 2018 - Minnesota 121 vs. Houston 105
- Apr 18, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. Minnesota 82
- Apr 15, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Minnesota 101
- Mar 18, 2018 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 120
- Feb 23, 2018 - Houston 120 vs. Minnesota 102
- Feb 13, 2018 - Houston 126 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 18, 2018 - Houston 116 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 12, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Minnesota 118
- Feb 25, 2017 - Houston 142 vs. Minnesota 130
- Jan 11, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 17, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Minnesota 109
- Apr 11, 2016 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 18, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 13, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Minnesota 104
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Best NBA DFS lineups, Nov. 16 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Draymond Green says he hasn't peaked
Green thinks that he can become a better shooter from long distance
-
Celtics hold off Dubs, win 10th straight
The shorthanded Warriors gave the Celtics all they could handle on Friday night
-
LeBron throws down dunk of the year
It's been years since LeBron threw down a dunk like this one
-
Report: Melo won't debut before Tuesday
It will still be a little while before Carmelo Anthony takes the floor as a Blazer
-
Report: Carmelo to sign with Blazers
Anthony has been patiently waiting for another opportunity in the NBA
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans