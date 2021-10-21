Through 2 Quarters

The Minnesota Timberwolves were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They are in control with a 72-48 lead over the Houston Rockets.

The Timberwolves have been relying on Karl-Anthony Towns, who has 21 points along with eight boards, and Anthony Edwards, who has shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and has recorded 24 points, three assists and four rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is D'Angelo Russell's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Who's Playing

Houston @ Minnesota

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets will face off at 8 p.m. ET October 20th at Target Center to kick off their 2021 seasons. Minnesota struggled last year, ending up 23-49. Likewise, returning after a rocky 17-55 season, Houston is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Timberwolves allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 48.20% from the floor, which was the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Rockets experienced some struggles of their own as they could only manage to knock down 44.40% of their shots, making them third worst in the league in field goal percentage. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Timberwolves, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 20 out of their last 26 games against Minnesota.

Apr 27, 2021 - Minnesota 114 vs. Houston 107

Mar 27, 2021 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 107

Mar 26, 2021 - Minnesota 107 vs. Houston 101

Mar 10, 2020 - Houston 117 vs. Minnesota 111

Jan 24, 2020 - Houston 131 vs. Minnesota 124

Jan 11, 2020 - Houston 139 vs. Minnesota 109

Nov 16, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Minnesota 105

Mar 17, 2019 - Houston 117 vs. Minnesota 102

Feb 13, 2019 - Minnesota 121 vs. Houston 111

Dec 03, 2018 - Minnesota 103 vs. Houston 91

Apr 25, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Minnesota 104

Apr 23, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Minnesota 100

Apr 21, 2018 - Minnesota 121 vs. Houston 105

Apr 18, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. Minnesota 82

Apr 15, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Minnesota 101

Mar 18, 2018 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 120

Feb 23, 2018 - Houston 120 vs. Minnesota 102

Feb 13, 2018 - Houston 126 vs. Minnesota 108

Jan 18, 2018 - Houston 116 vs. Minnesota 98

Apr 12, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Minnesota 118

Feb 25, 2017 - Houston 142 vs. Minnesota 130

Jan 11, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Houston 105

Dec 17, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Minnesota 109

Apr 11, 2016 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 105

Mar 18, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Minnesota 111

Jan 13, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Minnesota 104

Injury Report for Minnesota

Jordan McLaughlin: Game-Time Decision (Groin)

Jaylen Nowell: Game-Time Decision (Back)

Injury Report for Houston