Through 2 Quarters
The Minnesota Timberwolves were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They are in control with a 72-48 lead over the Houston Rockets.
The Timberwolves have been relying on Karl-Anthony Towns, who has 21 points along with eight boards, and Anthony Edwards, who has shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and has recorded 24 points, three assists and four rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is D'Angelo Russell's foul situation as he currently sits at three.
Who's Playing
Houston @ Minnesota
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets will face off at 8 p.m. ET October 20th at Target Center to kick off their 2021 seasons. Minnesota struggled last year, ending up 23-49. Likewise, returning after a rocky 17-55 season, Houston is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Timberwolves allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 48.20% from the floor, which was the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Rockets experienced some struggles of their own as they could only manage to knock down 44.40% of their shots, making them third worst in the league in field goal percentage. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.
Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Timberwolves, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 20 out of their last 26 games against Minnesota.
- Apr 27, 2021 - Minnesota 114 vs. Houston 107
- Mar 27, 2021 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 26, 2021 - Minnesota 107 vs. Houston 101
- Mar 10, 2020 - Houston 117 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 24, 2020 - Houston 131 vs. Minnesota 124
- Jan 11, 2020 - Houston 139 vs. Minnesota 109
- Nov 16, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 17, 2019 - Houston 117 vs. Minnesota 102
- Feb 13, 2019 - Minnesota 121 vs. Houston 111
- Dec 03, 2018 - Minnesota 103 vs. Houston 91
- Apr 25, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Minnesota 104
- Apr 23, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Minnesota 100
- Apr 21, 2018 - Minnesota 121 vs. Houston 105
- Apr 18, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. Minnesota 82
- Apr 15, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Minnesota 101
- Mar 18, 2018 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 120
- Feb 23, 2018 - Houston 120 vs. Minnesota 102
- Feb 13, 2018 - Houston 126 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 18, 2018 - Houston 116 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 12, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Minnesota 118
- Feb 25, 2017 - Houston 142 vs. Minnesota 130
- Jan 11, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 17, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Minnesota 109
- Apr 11, 2016 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 18, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 13, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Minnesota 104
Injury Report for Minnesota
- Jordan McLaughlin: Game-Time Decision (Groin)
- Jaylen Nowell: Game-Time Decision (Back)
Injury Report for Houston
- Danuel House Jr.: Out (Personal)
- Garrison Mathews: Out (Not Injury Related)
- John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)