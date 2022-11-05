Who's Playing
Houston @ Minnesota
Current Records: Houston 1-8; Minnesota 4-5
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Minnesota Timberwolves and are hoping to record their first win since March 27 of last year. The Rockets will take on Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Target Center after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like Minnesota's 139-132 victory from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Houston came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, falling 109-101. The losing side was boosted by center Alperen Sengun, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Minnesota received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 115-102 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Point guard D'Angelo Russell wasn't much of a difference maker for Minnesota; Russell played for 27 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-15 shooting.
The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-4-2 ATS when expected to lose.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Allowing an average of 115.67 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Houston have won 20 out of their last 29 games against Minnesota.
