The Houston Rockets (34-21) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-25) collide in a Western Conference tilt on Friday. The Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-101 on Feb. 13 right before the All-Star break. As for the Rockets, the Golden State Warriors defeated Houston 105-98 last Thursday. This will be the final contest between these teams this season. Minnesota owns a 2-1 edge, including a 127-114 win over Houston on Feb. 6. Anthony Edwards (hip), Mike Conley (finger) and Rudy Gobert (back) are all questionable for Minnesota, while Julius Randle (groin) is out.

Tipoff from Toyota Center in Houston is at 9:30 p.m. ET. Houston is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Rockets odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5. Before locking in any Rockets vs. Timberwolves picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Wolves vs. Rockets spread: Houston -3.5

Wolves vs. Rockets over/under: 216.5 points

Wolves vs. Rockets money line: Houston -169, Minnesota +143

MIN: The Wolves are 24-31-1 against the spread this season

HOU: The Rockets are 29-25-1 against the spread this season

Wolves vs. Rockets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Wolves are hopeful that Edwards is able to go, and he can score from any spot on the floor due to his smooth jumper. His athleticism makes him a force in the lane as well. The 23-year-old is fifth in the NBA in points (27.5) with 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's tallied at least 28 points in four of his last five games. On Feb. 10 against the Cavs, Edwards finished with 44 points and six rebounds.

Forward Jaden McDaniels is an athletic two-way in the frontcourt for Minnesota. McDaniels logs 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. The Washington product has scored 20-plus points in four of his last eight games. In his last outing, McDaniels had 21 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Why the Rockets can cover

Guard Jalen Green is a three-level scorer with good ball handles. He leads the team in points (21.2) with 4.3 rebounds and three assists per game. He also shoots 35% from beyond the arc. On Feb. 6 against the Timberwolves, Green recorded 28 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Center Alperen Sengun continues to be a force in the frontcourt. Sengun ranks ninth in the NBA in rebounds (10.5) along with 18.8 points and 4.9 assists per game. He has 32 double-doubles this season. In the Feb. 12 win over the Suns, the 22-year-old had 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

