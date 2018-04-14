Timberwolves vs. Rockets odds: Picks for 2018 NBA playoffs Game 1 from data scientist who's 19-9

The Houston Rockets open what's expected to be a long run in the 2018 NBA playoffs Sunday against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff from the Toyota Center is 9 p.m. ET. Houston (65-17) walloped Minnesota in all four regular-season meetings, covering each by an average of 10 points.

To account for this apparent mismatch, bookmakers opened the Rockets as massive 10.5-point favorites. It wasn't enough.

Early money poured in on Houston, sending the line to 11.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216.5.

Oh knows the Rockets rolled through the regular season, posting a pair of 14-game win streaks and finishing a whopping seven games ahead of Golden State for the West's top seed. With James Harden (30.4 ppg, 8.8 apg), Chris Paul (18.6 ppg, 7.9 agp) and Clint Capela (13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg) in the lineup, Houston was basically unbeatable.

But the Timberwolves, who ended a 14-year postseason drought, aren't the same team Houston crushed during the regular season. Jimmy Butler (knee) returned a week ago from a 17-game absence and helped Minnesota win its final three games to make the playoffs.

Butler's presence made a huge impact defensively. Minnesota held those three opponents to an average of 97 points in regulation.

