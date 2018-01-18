Timberwolves vs. Rockets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
James Harden is expected to return for this national TV contest between the Timberwolves and Rockets
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 18
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: Watch TNT
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Rockets will take on the Timberwolves in a nationally televised game, and while they will be without Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green due to suspension, they'll have James Harden back from injury, but he will be on a minutes restriction. That will be a big boost for a Rockets team that is obviously at their best with a healthy Harden.
Minnesota is one of the hottest teams in basketball. Before the Wolves' loss to the Magic, they had won five in a row behind a resurgence on defense. They've played efficient offensive basketball the entire season and with the defense finally starting to take form it's made them into a dangerous opponent.
If Harden plays, and Minnesota continues to play like it has as of late, this could be a great game to watch. It's honestly a toss-up as to who would win, but the slight favorite will probably be Houston with Harden back.
-
76ers vs. Celtics odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Philly basketball and locked in his pick
-
Harden cleared for return vs. Wolves
James Harden is back for the Rockets after missing the last seven games due to a hamstring...
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 18: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics
Philly and Boston are matching up again after the Sixers' second-half collapse in London
-
Dunn faceplant takes chunk out of UC
Kris Dunn somehow took a chunk of the Bulls court out with his teeth, but didn't lose any in...
-
Report: HOU unhappy LAC wasn't punished
The fallout from the Rockets-Clippers tussle continues; no Clippers were disciplined