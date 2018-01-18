Timberwolves vs. Rockets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets



Date: Thursday, Jan. 18



Thursday, Jan. 18 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET



9:30 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas



Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: TNT



TNT Streaming: Watch TNT

GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Rockets will take on the Timberwolves in a nationally televised game, and while they will be without Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green due to suspension, they'll have James Harden back from injury, but he will be on a minutes restriction. That will be a big boost for a Rockets team that is obviously at their best with a healthy Harden.

Minnesota is one of the hottest teams in basketball. Before the Wolves' loss to the Magic, they had won five in a row behind a resurgence on defense. They've played efficient offensive basketball the entire season and with the defense finally starting to take form it's made them into a dangerous opponent.

If Harden plays, and Minnesota continues to play like it has as of late, this could be a great game to watch. It's honestly a toss-up as to who would win, but the slight favorite will probably be Houston with Harden back.