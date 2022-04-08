Through 2 Quarters

Down five at the end of last quarter, the Minnesota Timberwolves have now snagged the lead. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the San Antonio Spurs 64-57.

Minnesota has been led by small forward Anthony Edwards, who so far has 20 points and three assists. One thing to keep an eye out for is Karl-Anthony Towns' foul situation as he currently sits at three.

San Antonio hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to 12 points or fewer.

The Spurs haven't been much of a second-half team this season, losing 86% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Minnesota

Current Records: San Antonio 34-45; Minnesota 45-35

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Target Center. The Spurs aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

San Antonio didn't have too much trouble with the Denver Nuggets on the road on Tuesday as they won 116-97. San Antonio can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Devin Vassell, who had 20 points along with eight boards, and point guard Tre Jones, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Minnesota and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Minnesota falling 132-114 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Minnesota to swallow was that they had been favored by 12 points coming into the game. Center Karl-Anthony Towns put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds.

The Spurs are now 34-45 while the Timberwolves sit at 45-35. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: San Antonio enters the contest with only 18 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Minnesota comes into the matchup boasting the second most fouls drawn per game in the league at 20.9. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Timberwolves slightly, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Minnesota

Patrick Beverley: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

D'Angelo Russell: Game-Time Decision (Hamstring)

Malik Beasley: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Jaden McDaniels: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Injury Report for San Antonio