Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Minnesota

Current Records: San Antonio 4-10; Minnesota 5-9

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are getting right back to it as they host the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Target Center. The Timberwolves should still be riding high after a win, while San Antonio will be looking to right the ship.

Minnesota beat the Sacramento Kings 107-97 on Wednesday. The top scorer for Minnesota was shooting guard Anthony Edwards (26 points).

Meanwhile, San Antonio ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Clippers when they played on Tuesday, losing 106-92. Small forward Doug McDermott had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Minnesota is expected to win a tight contest on Thursday. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

The Timberwolves' victory brought them up to 5-9 while the Spurs' loss pulled them down to 4-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota is worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, San Antonio comes into the contest boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 17. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Minnesota in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports North Plus

Bally Sports North Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 2-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Minnesota

Josh Okogie: Game-Time Decision (Back)

Naz Reid: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Injury Report for San Antonio