Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Minnesota

Current Records: San Antonio 2-1; Minnesota 2-1

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Minnesota Timberwolves and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 3 of last year. San Antonio is staying on the road Monday to face off against Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at Target Center. If the matchup is anything like the Timberwolves' 127-121 win from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Spurs netted a 114-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday. San Antonio's shooting guard Devin Vassell filled up the stat sheet, picking up 22 points.

Meanwhile, Minnesota was able to grind out a solid victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, winning 116-106. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to small forward Anthony Edwards, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 11 boards.

San Antonio is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 2-1 all in all.

The wins brought the Spurs up to 2-1 and the Timberwolves to 2-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: San Antonio is third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 122.7 on average. Minnesota's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.10%, which places them fourth in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a big 10-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Minnesota.