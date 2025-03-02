We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at PHX Arena. Phoenix is 28-32 overall and 17-12 at home, while Minnesota is 32-29 overall and 16-15 on the road. Minnesota has dominated this series in recent years, winning six straight against the Suns.

Suns vs. Timberwolves spread: Suns -1.5

Suns vs. Timberwolves over/under: 232.5 points

Suns vs. Timberwolves money line: Suns: -127, Timberwolves: +106

Why the Suns can cover

Having struggled with three losses in a row, the Suns finally turned things around against the Pelicans on Friday. They took down New Orleans 125-108. Phoenix pushed the score to 92-70 by the end of the third, a deficit New Orleans cut but never quite recovered from. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Suns to victory, but perhaps none more so than Bol Bol, who went 9 for 12 en route to 25 points and two blocks.

Forward Kevin Durant leads the Suns in scoring, averaging 26.7 points per game. Guard Devin Booker has also been effective for Phoenix, averaging 26.2 points, 6.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. As a team, the Suns are scoring 113.0 points per game on average.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Timberwolves on Friday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 117-116 to the Jazz. Minnesota was up 59-46 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their defeat, the Timberwolves saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Naz Reid, who dropped a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. For the season, Reid is averaging 14.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Reid has recorded a double-double in five of his past seven outings. In addition, Minnesota is 5-1 against the spread in its last six meetings against the Suns.

How to make Suns vs. Timberwolves picks

