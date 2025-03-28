The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-32) will return from a three-day break when they host the Phoenix Suns (35-38) on Friday night. Minnesota has lost three of its last four games, including a 119-103 loss to Indiana on Monday. Phoenix had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 132-102 loss to Boston on Wednesday to wrap up a five-game homestand. The Suns are a half-game behind the Mavericks for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament, while the Timberwolves are a half-game behind the Clippers and Warriors for sixth place.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves are 7-point favorites in the latest Timberwolves vs. Suns odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 224.5 points. Before entering any Suns vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 153-113 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 19-10 (65%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Minnesota vs. Phoenix. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Suns spread: Timberwolves -7

Timberwolves vs. Suns over/under: 224.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Suns money line: Timberwolves -286, Suns +228

MIN: The Timberwolves are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against Western Conference foes

PHO: The Suns are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games



Timberwolves vs. Suns picks: See picks at SportsLine

Timberwolves vs. Suns streaming: FuboTV (try for free)

Why the Timberwolves can cover



Minnesota is trying to avoid having to participate in the Western Conference play-in tournament, but it needs to gain some ground over the two teams in front. The Timberwolves have won the first three meetings between these teams this season, including a 116-98 win over Phoenix in the latest matchup (March 2). They are led by star guard Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 27.3 points per game on 44.1% shooting from the floor.

Edwards is also knocking down 39.5% of his shots from the perimeter, while Julius Randle is averaging 18.6 points. Phoenix will be playing without third-leading scorer Bradley Beal (17.3 ppg) due to a left hamstring strain. Minnesota has covered the spread in six of the last seven meetings between these teams, and Phoenix only has one win in its last seven road games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix gave up 132 points in a loss to Boston on Wednesday, but the Suns won their previous four games to make progress in the Western Conference standings. They covered the spread in three of those four victories, including an outright upset over Cleveland as 8-point underdogs. Kevin Durant poured in 42 points in the win over the Cavaliers, shooting 17 of 29 from the floor.

Durant had another big outing in a win over Milwaukee on Monday, scoring 38 points and shooting 7 of 9 from 3-point range. He had 30 points in the loss to the Celtics on Wednesday, so one of the NBA's premier scorers is in strong form. Phoenix has covered the spread in eight of its last 12 games, while Minnesota has only covered twice in its last six games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Suns vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, projecting 228 points, and it also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Suns, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Suns vs. Timberwolves spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 153-113 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.