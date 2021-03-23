Through 1 Quarter
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Minnesota
Current Records: Oklahoma City 18-24; Minnesota 10-32
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET March 22 at Target Center. Oklahoma City isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
On Sunday, the Thunder narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Houston Rockets 114-112. Small forward Luguentz Dort (23 points) was the top scorer for OKC.
Meanwhile, Minnesota received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 113-101 to the Phoenix Suns. Small forward Anthony Edwards wasn't much of a difference maker for the Timberwolves; Edwards played for 36 minutes with 4-for-18 shooting and seven turnovers.
Oklahoma City's victory lifted them to 18-24 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 10-32. Allowing an average of 117.21 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Timberwolves are a 5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Minnesota.
Injury Report for Minnesota
- Jarrett Culver: Game-Time Decision (Toe)
- Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Covid-19)
- D'Angelo Russell: Out (Knee)
Injury Report for Oklahoma City
- Al Horford: Out (Rest)
- George Hill: Out (Thumb)
- Luguentz Dort: Out (Toe)
- Darius Bazley: Out (Shoulder)
- Josh Hall: Out (Knee)