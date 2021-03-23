Through 1 Quarter

We've got an early Upset Alert brewing as the Oklahoma City Thunder have gotten out to a surprisingly quick start despite kicking off as a 5-point underdog. Either team is in a position to win, but they lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves 25-22. Oklahoma City's offense has come from several players so far.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Minnesota

Current Records: Oklahoma City 18-24; Minnesota 10-32

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET March 22 at Target Center. Oklahoma City isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

On Sunday, the Thunder narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Houston Rockets 114-112. Small forward Luguentz Dort (23 points) was the top scorer for OKC.

Meanwhile, Minnesota received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 113-101 to the Phoenix Suns. Small forward Anthony Edwards wasn't much of a difference maker for the Timberwolves; Edwards played for 36 minutes with 4-for-18 shooting and seven turnovers.

Oklahoma City's victory lifted them to 18-24 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 10-32. Allowing an average of 117.21 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Minnesota

Jarrett Culver: Game-Time Decision (Toe)

Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Covid-19)

D'Angelo Russell: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City