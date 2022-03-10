Through 2 Quarters
The Minnesota Timberwolves were the heavy favorites here for a reason. They are in control with a 74-47 lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Timberwolves have been led by shooting guard Malik Beasley, who so far has shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and has recorded 21 points and three boards. Small forward Aaron Wiggins has led the way so far for Oklahoma City, as he has 15 points and two assists along with six rebounds.
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Minnesota
Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-45; Minnesota 37-29
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves will play host again and welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to Target Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Minnesota knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully Oklahoma City likes a good challenge.
A well-balanced attack led the Timberwolves over the Portland Trail Blazers every single quarter on their way to victory on Monday. Minnesota took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 124-81 win over Portland. With Minnesota ahead 61-34 at the half, the game was all but over already. It was another big night for their center Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, OKC was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They have to be aching after a bruising 142-115 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who almost dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 14 dimes, and eight boards. The contest made it Gilgeous-Alexander's third in a row with at least 33 points.
The Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Minnesota is now 37-29 while OKC sits at 20-45. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota enters the game with 114.4 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, Oklahoma City has only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oklahoma City.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Timberwolves, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 14-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Minnesota.
Injury Report for Minnesota
- Taurean Prince: Game-Time Decision (Back)
- Patrick Beverley: Out (Ankle)
- Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Quadriceps)
Injury Report for Oklahoma City
- Derrick Favors: Out (Back)
- Kenrich Williams: Out (Knee)
- Tre Mann: Out (Ankle)
- Josh Giddey: Out (Hip)
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out (Foot)
- Mike Muscala: Out for the Season (Ankle)
- Ty Jerome: Out for the Season (Groin)
- Luguentz Dort: Out for the Season (Shoulder)