Through 3 Quarters

Only one more quarter stands between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the victory they were favored to collect going into this night. They have emerged as the frontrunner and are ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder 71-63.

Minnesota has been relying on point guard Patrick Beverley, who has shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and has recorded 15 points and four dimes, and shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who has 15 points along with five steals and five boards. Those points put Beverley near his season high of 16.

Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (15 points) has been the top scorer for Oklahoma City.

the Thunder have lost 87% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Minnesota

Current Records: Oklahoma City 13-23; Minnesota 17-20

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Minnesota Timberwolves are heading back home. The Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center. Minnesota is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

Minnesota strolled past the Los Angeles Clippers with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 122-104. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, falling 95-86. Despite the defeat, OKC got a solid performance out of point guard Josh Giddey, who posted a triple-double on 17 points, 14 assists, and 13 boards. That's Giddey's first triple-double of the season.

Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Timberwolves' victory brought them up to 17-20 while the Thunder's loss pulled them down to 13-23. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota has only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. OKCs have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Minnesota.

Mar 22, 2021 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 103

Feb 06, 2021 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Minnesota 118

Feb 05, 2021 - Minnesota 106 vs. Oklahoma City 103

Jan 25, 2020 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Minnesota 104

Jan 13, 2020 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Minnesota 104

Dec 06, 2019 - Oklahoma City 139 vs. Minnesota 127

Apr 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Minnesota 126

Mar 05, 2019 - Minnesota 131 vs. Oklahoma City 120

Jan 08, 2019 - Minnesota 119 vs. Oklahoma City 117

Dec 23, 2018 - Minnesota 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112

Jan 10, 2018 - Minnesota 104 vs. Oklahoma City 88

Dec 01, 2017 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Minnesota 107

Oct 27, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Oklahoma City 116

Oct 22, 2017 - Minnesota 115 vs. Oklahoma City 113

Apr 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Minnesota 98

Jan 13, 2017 - Minnesota 96 vs. Oklahoma City 86

Dec 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 100

Nov 05, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 92

Mar 11, 2016 - Minnesota 99 vs. Oklahoma City 96

Jan 27, 2016 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Minnesota 123

Jan 15, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Minnesota 93

Jan 12, 2016 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Minnesota 96

Injury Report for Minnesota

McKinley Wright IV: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City