We've got another exciting 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota is 12-3 overall and 7-0 at home, while Oklahoma City is 11-5 overall and 6-1 on the road. The T'Wolves have won seven of the last eight meetings between the teams and sport a 2-1 record in the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 standings, while OKC is 1-2.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Minnesota is favored by 3 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Thunder odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 229 points.



Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Thunder vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Thunder spread: Timberwolves -3

Timberwolves vs. Thunder over/under: 229 points

Timberwolves vs. Thunder money line: Timberwolves: -152, Thunder: +128

What you need to know about the Thunder

After a string of six wins, the Thunder's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday when they fell to Philadelphia 127-123. Despite the defeat, the Thunder had strong showings from Chet Holmgren, who scored 33 points along with six rebounds and three blocks, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 31 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

OKC is one of the most balanced teams in the league, ranking fourth in offensive rating and sixth in defensive rating. It leads the NBA with 40.5% from beyond the arc and 85.8% from the free throw line, and that great shooting has powered an offense that ranks fifth in points per game. The Thunder have six players averaging in double-figures, led by Gilgeous-Alexander at 30.4 PPG.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves waltzed into Sunday's game with three straight wins, but they left with four by defeating Memphis 119-97. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 17.1% better than the opposition, as the Timberwolves' was. Minnesota's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Mike Conley, who shot 6-for-9 from long range and dropped a double-double on 18 points and 10 assists, while Anthony Edwards scored 24 points to go along with seven assists and five rebounds.

Minnesota is elite defensively, ranking first in defensive rating and third in points allowed per game. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, anchors the team with 11.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per night, while Edwards adds 1.4 steals per night to go along with his team-high of 26.6 points. The Wolves are 12-1 when holding an opponent to 120 points or fewer, but they are 0-3 when allowing more than 120 points. Jaden McDaniels (out) is out for Tuesday.

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

