The 6-seed Minnesota Timberwolves hope to bounce back in Game 2 of the 2025 Western Conference finals against the 1-seed Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The Thunder cruised to a 114-88 victory over Minnesota to gain a 1-0 series advantage. During the regular season, these teams split the series 2-2.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, where the home team went 35-6 in the regular season. OKC is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Thunder odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5. Before locking in any Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the conference finals of the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 159-117 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It is also 23-11 (68%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Thunder:

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder are 6-1 at home this postseason, with five of those wins being by at least 19 points. OKC is also 47-26-3 against the spread after a win. This group had four players score in double figures during Game 1's win, led by guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He had team-highs in points (31) and assists (9) to go along with three steals.

In the 2025 NBA playoffs, he's averaging 29.2 points and 6.6 assists per game. Forward Jalen Williams has been able to stack two consecutive solid offensive outings, tallying at least 19 points. In Tuesday's win, he stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota heads into Game 2 with a 14-8-1 record against the spread when playing as the underdog. The Timberwolves are also 7-4 against the spread in the playoffs. This team defeated OKC on the road during the regular season and looks to do so again to even the series 1-1. Guard Anthony Edwards will play a big role in trying to do so.

This postseason, he leads the team in both points (25.7) and assists (5.6) per game. The Georgia product has scored at least 30 points in three different outings thus far. Forward Julius Randle is continuing his stellar play in the playoffs. In Game 1, he poured in 28 points, eight rebounds, and went 5-of-6 from 3-point land.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Thunder picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Thunder and is leaning Under the total, projecting 212 combined points.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Thunder spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.