The 2025 NBA Western Conference finals feature the 1-seed Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the 6-seed Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 on Wednesday. The Thunder were able to regain control of the series after dropping Game 4 by 42 points. OKC defeated the Timberwolves 128-126 on Monday. OKC is 59-35-4 against the spread. Meanwhile, the Wolves are 48-47-1 against the spread and have covered in five of the seven games with OKC.

Tipoff is 8:30 p.m. ET from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. OKC is now an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Thunder odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5. OKC is priced at -358 on the money line (risk $358 to win $100), with Minnesota listed at +281 (risk $100 to win $281). Before locking in any Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the conference finals of the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It is also 24-11 (69%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs.Timberwolves:

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder are 40-20-3 against the spread with one day's rest. They are also 33-14-2 against the spread as the home favorite. OKC has covered in its last three games at home this postseason. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the driving force of this team. He poured in 40 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in Monday's Game 4 win.

Forward Jalen Williams is an athletic two-way force who can score and play stifling defense. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, he logs 20.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The Santa Clara product has totaled 25-plus points in two of his last three games. On Monday, he had 34 points and five assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Wolves know their season is on the line and will need to come out hungry. Minnesota is 11-8 against the spread as the road underdog and 19-17-1 against the spread after a loss. Guard Anthony Edwards is going to need to bring his A-game. In seven career games facing elimination, Edwards averages 27.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

In the meantime, Edwards had 30 points, nine rebounds and six dimes in the Game 3 win over OKC. Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is another capable playmaker off the bench. He's scored in double figures in three straight games. In his last outing, Alexander-Walker had 23 points and six assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Thunder picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Thunder and is leaning Under the total, projecting 213 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Thunder vs. Timberwolves, and which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Thunder spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.