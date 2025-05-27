Timberwolves vs. Thunder score: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC win Game 4 thriller, now one win from NBA Finals

The Okiahoma City Thunder are one win away from the 2025 NBA Finals. The Thunder won a Game 4 thriller, 128-126, over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren all had big games for the top-seeded Thunder. SGA scored 40 points and just missed out on a triple-double with 10 assists and nine rebounds. Williams had 34 points and hit 6 of his 9 3-point attempts, while Holmgren scored 21 points and had three blocks.

The Wolves made a strong push in the second half and were led by their bench as Nickeil Alexander-Walker (23 points on 9-of-15 shooting) and Donte DiVincenzo (21 points, 5-of-8 3-point shooting) both had big nights. However, Minnesota's two leading scorers this postseason, Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, both had subpar nights. Edwards ended with 16 points on 13 shots and took just two field goals in the first half. Randle was held to five points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Now the Thunder have the Timberwolves on the ropes. They're one game away from returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, and they potentially have two more home games still ahead of them.

