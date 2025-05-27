Skip to Main Content

Timberwolves vs. Thunder score: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC win Game 4 thriller, now one win from NBA Finals

Oklahoma City has a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals

The Okiahoma City Thunder are one win away from the 2025 NBA Finals. The Thunder won a Game 4 thriller, 128-126, over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren all had big games for the top-seeded Thunder. SGA scored 40 points and just missed out on a triple-double with 10 assists and nine rebounds. Williams had 34 points and hit 6 of his 9 3-point attempts, while Holmgren scored 21 points and had three blocks.

The Wolves made a strong push in the second half and were led by their bench as Nickeil Alexander-Walker (23 points on 9-of-15 shooting) and Donte DiVincenzo (21 points, 5-of-8 3-point shooting) both had big nights. However, Minnesota's two leading scorers this postseason, Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, both had subpar nights. Edwards ended with 16 points on 13 shots and took just two field goals in the first half. Randle was held to five points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Now the Thunder have the Timberwolves on the ropes. They're one game away from returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, and they potentially have two more home games still ahead of them.

CBS Sports will have more on this game soon.

FINAL: Thunder 128, Timberwolves 126

We waited a week to see the Thunder and Timberwolves play a close game, but boy, was it worth the wait. Minnesota, effectively playing for its season, got the bench game to end all bench games. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Donte DiVincenzo couldn't miss all night. Rookie Terrence Shannon gave Minnesota great minutes, and defensive ace Jaden McDaniels gave the Timberwolves some of the biggest baskets of his career. And it just didn't matter because Oklahoma City's youngsters couldn't miss.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren played unquestionably their best playoff game as a trio, combining for 95 points in the winning effort. Couple that with Lu Dort's tremendous defense on Anthony Edwards, holding him to 16 points and just two shots in the first half, and the Thunder managed to sneak out a nail biter.

Now the Thunder have the Timberwolves on the ropes. They're one game away from returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, and they have two more home games still ahead of them. It felt as though the Timberwolves were fighting for their lives in this one, and in the end, they came up just short.

Sam Quinn
May 27, 2025, 3:25 AM
May. 26, 2025, 11:25 pm EDT
 
Minnesota's stars are wasting an incredible role player game

The Timberwolves have gotten an incredible 54 bench points in Game 4, but it hasn't mattered because the stars just haven't shown up. There's still time, but Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle have just 17 combined points midway through the fourth quarter. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid and Terrence Shannon have done their jobs. Can the stars step up to do theirs?

Sam Quinn
May 27, 2025, 2:53 AM
May. 26, 2025, 10:53 pm EDT
 
End of third quarter: Thunder 90, Timberwolves 85

Minnesota is hanging tough here after three quarters. The Thunder have been in control all night, but Minnesota managed to tie the game midway through the third, and Julius Randle missed another game-tying shot on Minnesota's final possession of the quarter. The next 12 minutes are probably the season for the Timberwolves. Fall behind 3-1 with two more road games in Oklahoma City looming and they're likely done. They have to protect their home floor here and now.

Sam Quinn
May 27, 2025, 2:34 AM
May. 26, 2025, 10:34 pm EDT
 
Gobert with the poster!

We have our first close game of the Western Conference finals, folks, and Minnesota might have its first signature moment. Rudy Gobert's offense has been a struggle all postseason, but on this play, he threw down one of the most thunderous dunks of the playoffs thus far. Minnesota is hanging with Oklahoma City, trailing by only four as of this writing.

Sam Quinn
May 27, 2025, 2:18 AM
May. 26, 2025, 10:18 pm EDT
 
HALFTIME: Thunder 65, Timberwolves 57

Minnesota's losses in Games 1 and 2 came in large part because the Timberwolves just couldn't make good looks from 3. The Thunder do that to offenses. Their closeouts are so quick and their turnover-hunting instincts so sharp that shooters get rushed. It took Minnesota a few games to settle into the rhythm of this series offensively, but it hasn't mattered thus far in Game 4.

Why? Because the Thunder are making their shots too. Oklahoma City's open 3s haven't fallen all postseason, and that's part of why the Thunder struggled so much offensively against the Nuggets last round. Now, even if Minnesota has finally found some points in this series, the Thunder are still in control because they've rediscovered their own offense.

Leading the way for the Thunder, unsurprisingly, are their two stars. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have combined to account for more than half of Oklahoma City's offense in this one. The same can't be said for Minnesota's offensive core. Anthony Edwards took just one shot in the first quarter and has been mostly a non-factor on offense. Julius Randle hasn't been much better, but the Timberwolves are still in this game because their role players are making their shots. If Edwards and Randle don't join them, the Thunder are going to run away with this one in the second half.

Sam Quinn
May 27, 2025, 1:48 AM
May. 26, 2025, 9:48 pm EDT
 
End of 1st quarter: Thunder 37, Wolves 30

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams both have 13 points at the end of the first quarter, and the Thunder have a seven-point lead. Anthony Edwards was held to two points on one field-goal attempt for the Wolves. Minnesota shot an impressive 63.2% from the floor in the first quarter, but turned the ball over seven times.

 
1st quarter: Thunder 24, Wolves 20

It's a hot shooting start for both teams, as the Thunder have jumped to a lead. OKC's Jalen Williams and Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels both have 10 points in less than 10 minutes. And both teams are shooting better than 50% from the floor.
