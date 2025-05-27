Timberwolves vs. Thunder score: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC win Game 4 thriller, now one win from NBA Finals

FINAL: Thunder 128, Timberwolves 126
We waited a week to see the Thunder and Timberwolves play a close game, but boy, was it worth the wait. Minnesota, effectively playing for its season, got the bench game to end all bench games. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Donte DiVincenzo couldn't miss all night. Rookie Terrence Shannon gave Minnesota great minutes, and defensive ace Jaden McDaniels gave the Timberwolves some of the biggest baskets of his career. And it just didn't matter because Oklahoma City's youngsters couldn't miss.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren played unquestionably their best playoff game as a trio, combining for 95 points in the winning effort. Couple that with Lu Dort's tremendous defense on Anthony Edwards, holding him to 16 points and just two shots in the first half, and the Thunder managed to sneak out a nail biter.
Now the Thunder have the Timberwolves on the ropes. They're one game away from returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, and they have two more home games still ahead of them. It felt as though the Timberwolves were fighting for their lives in this one, and in the end, they came up just short.