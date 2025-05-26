Skip to Main Content

Timberwolves vs. Thunder score: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trying to give OKC commanding lead in West finals

It's Game 4 for the Thunder and Wolves on Monday night

It's Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night in Minneapolis as the Minnesota Timberwolves try to even the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder are up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, but the Wolves are coming off a blowout win in Game 3. 

Anthony Edwards scored 30 points on Saturday as the Timberwolves won Game 3 by 42. Julius Randle added another 24 points, the Wolves hit half of their 40 3-point attempts and led by 31 at halftime. It was a big reversal after the Thunder won the first two games of the series comfortably.

Top-seeded OKC is still the heavy favorite to advance to the NBA Finals, and newly crowned MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads all scorers in the series with 27.7 points per game.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder: Game 4 info

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, May 26
Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis
TV channel: ESPN | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
Odds (via bet365): Thunder -3, O/U 219

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Wolves-Thunder Game 4. Follow along below.

End of 1st quarter: Thunder 37, Wolves 30

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams both have 13 points at the end of the first quarter, and the Thunder have a seven-point lead. Anthony Edwards was held to two points on one field-goal attempt for the Wolves. Minnesota shot an impressive 63.2% from the floor in the first quarter, but turned the ball over seven times.

 
1st quarter: Thunder 24, Wolves 20

It's a hot shooting start for both teams, as the Thunder have jumped to a lead. OKC's Jalen Williams and Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels both have 10 points in less than 10 minutes. And both teams are shooting better than 50% from the floor.
