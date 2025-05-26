Timberwolves vs. Thunder score: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trying to give OKC commanding lead in West finals

It's Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night in Minneapolis as the Minnesota Timberwolves try to even the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder are up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, but the Wolves are coming off a blowout win in Game 3.

Anthony Edwards scored 30 points on Saturday as the Timberwolves won Game 3 by 42. Julius Randle added another 24 points, the Wolves hit half of their 40 3-point attempts and led by 31 at halftime. It was a big reversal after the Thunder won the first two games of the series comfortably.

Top-seeded OKC is still the heavy favorite to advance to the NBA Finals, and newly crowned MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads all scorers in the series with 27.7 points per game.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder: Game 4 info

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, May 26

Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via bet365): Thunder -3, O/U 219

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Wolves-Thunder Game 4. Follow along below.