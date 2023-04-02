Who's Playing

Portland @ Minnesota

Current Records: Portland 32-45; Minnesota 39-39

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. Portland and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Target Center. Rip City is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.65 points per contest.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Trail Blazers as they lost 138-114 to the Sacramento Kings this past Friday. Rip City's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Drew Eubanks, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten boards, and shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, who had 27 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the game between Minnesota and the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday was not particularly close, with Minnesota falling 123-111. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards wasn't much of a difference maker for Minnesota; Edwards finished with 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Portland have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

The Timberwolves are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Minnesota.