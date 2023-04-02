Who's Playing
Portland @ Minnesota
Current Records: Portland 32-45; Minnesota 39-39
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. Portland and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Target Center. Rip City is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.65 points per contest.
Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Trail Blazers as they lost 138-114 to the Sacramento Kings this past Friday. Rip City's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Drew Eubanks, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten boards, and shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, who had 27 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, the game between Minnesota and the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday was not particularly close, with Minnesota falling 123-111. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards wasn't much of a difference maker for Minnesota; Edwards finished with 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
Portland have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports North Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 16-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Minnesota 113 vs. Portland 106
- Dec 12, 2022 - Portland 133 vs. Minnesota 112
- Dec 10, 2022 - Portland 124 vs. Minnesota 118
- Mar 07, 2022 - Minnesota 124 vs. Portland 81
- Mar 05, 2022 - Minnesota 135 vs. Portland 121
- Jan 25, 2022 - Minnesota 109 vs. Portland 107
- Dec 12, 2021 - Minnesota 116 vs. Portland 111
- Mar 14, 2021 - Minnesota 114 vs. Portland 112
- Mar 13, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Minnesota 121
- Jan 07, 2021 - Portland 135 vs. Minnesota 117
- Jan 09, 2020 - Minnesota 116 vs. Portland 102
- Dec 21, 2019 - Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 106
- Apr 01, 2019 - Portland 132 vs. Minnesota 122
- Dec 08, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 105
- Nov 16, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 04, 2018 - Portland 111 vs. Minnesota 81
- Mar 01, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Minnesota 99
- Jan 24, 2018 - Portland 123 vs. Minnesota 114
- Jan 14, 2018 - Minnesota 120 vs. Portland 103
- Dec 18, 2017 - Minnesota 108 vs. Portland 107
- Apr 06, 2017 - Portland 105 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 03, 2017 - Minnesota 110 vs. Portland 109
- Mar 25, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Jan 01, 2017 - Portland 95 vs. Minnesota 89
- Apr 09, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Portland 105
- Jan 31, 2016 - Portland 96 vs. Minnesota 93
- Dec 05, 2015 - Portland 109 vs. Minnesota 103
- Nov 02, 2015 - Portland 106 vs. Minnesota 101