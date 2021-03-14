Who's Playing

Portland @ Minnesota

Current Records: Portland 22-15; Minnesota 8-30

What to Know

This Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.41 points per game. They and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at 8 p.m. ET March 14 at Target Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Rip City knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Minnesota likes a good challenge.

The Trail Blazers are hoping for another victory. This past Saturday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Timberwolves 125-121. Rip City can attribute much of their success to power forward Carmelo Anthony, who had 26 points and six assists.

Rip City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Portland's win lifted them to 22-15 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 8-30. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Portland have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Minnesota.