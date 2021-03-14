Who's Playing
Portland @ Minnesota
Current Records: Portland 22-15; Minnesota 8-30
What to Know
This Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.41 points per game. They and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at 8 p.m. ET March 14 at Target Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Rip City knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Minnesota likes a good challenge.
The Trail Blazers are hoping for another victory. This past Saturday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Timberwolves 125-121. Rip City can attribute much of their success to power forward Carmelo Anthony, who had 26 points and six assists.
Rip City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
Portland's win lifted them to 22-15 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 8-30. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Portland have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Minnesota.
- Mar 13, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Minnesota 121
- Jan 07, 2021 - Portland 135 vs. Minnesota 117
- Jan 09, 2020 - Minnesota 116 vs. Portland 102
- Dec 21, 2019 - Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 106
- Apr 01, 2019 - Portland 132 vs. Minnesota 122
- Dec 08, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 105
- Nov 16, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 04, 2018 - Portland 111 vs. Minnesota 81
- Mar 01, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Minnesota 99
- Jan 24, 2018 - Portland 123 vs. Minnesota 114
- Jan 14, 2018 - Minnesota 120 vs. Portland 103
- Dec 18, 2017 - Minnesota 108 vs. Portland 107
- Apr 06, 2017 - Portland 105 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 03, 2017 - Minnesota 110 vs. Portland 109
- Mar 25, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Jan 01, 2017 - Portland 95 vs. Minnesota 89
- Apr 09, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Portland 105
- Jan 31, 2016 - Portland 96 vs. Minnesota 93
- Dec 05, 2015 - Portland 109 vs. Minnesota 103
- Nov 02, 2015 - Portland 106 vs. Minnesota 101