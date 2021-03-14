Who's Playing

Portland @ Minnesota

Current Records: Portland 21-15; Minnesota 8-29

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. Portland and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Target Center. The Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.25 points per matchup.

It was all tied up 60-60 at halftime, but Portland was not quite the Phoenix Suns' equal in the second half when they met this past Thursday. Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 127-121 to Phoenix. The losing side was boosted by point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, eight assists and seven boards.

Meanwhile, everything went Minnesota's way against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Thursday as they made off with a 135-105 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Timberwolves had established a 105-82 advantage. Minnesota's shooting guard Jaylen Nowell was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 28 points, six dimes and five rebounds.

The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 12-6 ATS in away games but only 19-17 all in all.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 8-29 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 21-15. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Portland have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Minnesota

Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Covid-19)

Jarrett Culver: Out (Toe)

D'Angelo Russell: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Portland