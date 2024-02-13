The Portland Trail Blazers will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference matchup on Tuesday. Portland is 15-37 overall and 9-15 at home, while Minnesota is 37-16 overall and 18-11 on the road. The Timberwolves defeated the Trail Blazers, 116-93, on Jan. 12 in their first meeting of the season.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves spread: Timberwolves -8.5

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 214.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves money line: Trail Blazers: +283, Timberwolves: -357

MIN: The Timberwolves are 5-2 ATS over their last seven games

POR: The Trail Blazers are 5-1 ATS over their last six games when underdogs by eight points or greater

What to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are coming off a 121-100 victory over the Clippers on Monday in a matchup of two of the best teams in the Western Conference. Minnesota used a huge second half, outscoring the Clippers, 72-47, over the final 24 minutes to run away with the victory and expand its lead for the top record in the Western Conference. Anthony Edwards had 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and Rudy Gobert was a big-time presence in the paint, resulting in 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

The Timberwolves have the top-scoring defense in the NBA, allowing 107 points per game this season. They held the both Clippers and the Bucks, two of the best offenses in the league, to 18 points below their season averages over their last two contests. That dominant defense is due in large part to allowing the second-fewest points in the paint in the league with the imposing Gobert and Towns down low. Minnesota allows the lowest field goal percentage (44.8%) in the NBA as finding open looks will be a daunting task for Portland. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are coming off their fourth straight loss, falling to the Pelicans, 93-84, on Saturday. Portland ranks 29th of 30 teams in scoring at 108.2 ppg, and Saturday was the third time this season Portland was held to 84 points or fewer. The Trail Blazers were without guard Anfernee Simons, their leading scorer, on Saturday with an ankle injury, but he's probable for Tuesday. Portland is still battling injury woes though with guards Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal) and Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) out and Scoot Henderson (foot) questionable.

Small forward Jerami Grant and center Deandre Ayton are the only two of Portland's top six scorers not on Tuesday's injury report. Grant is averaging 21.9 ppg, including scoring 49 points against the Pistons on Thursday. Ayton is averaging 13.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest and had 18 points and 17 rebounds against the Pelicans on Saturday. The Trail Blazers will likely need another strong performance from those two on Tuesday to compete with Minnesota. See which team to pick here.

