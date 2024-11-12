We've got another exciting Northwest Division matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Portland Trail Blazers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA Cup. Portland is 3-8 overall and 1-4 at home, while Minnesota is 6-4 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Timberwolves have won five straight games against the Trail Blazers, including a 127-102 victory on Friday. Minnesota won those five games by an average of 20.4 points per game with four wins coming by more than 10 points.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Ore. Minnesota is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 220.5 points. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Minnesota vs. Portland. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers:

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves spread: Timberwolves -8.5

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 220.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves money line: Wolves -397, Blazers: +310

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland has been the underdog in all 11 of its games this season and despite a 3-8 overall record, the Trail Blazers are a more respectable 5-6 against the spread (ATS), including 2-3 when underdogs by at least eight points. Portland's had more time to recover from its four-game road trip, and although the Trail Blazers lost 134-89 to the Grizzlies on Sunday in the home return, the lopsided score meant limited minutes for Portland starters and that rest could be beneficial on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 95-94 loss to the Heat, where they shot just 39.8% from the field. Minnesota shot 28.9% from beyond the arc. If Portland can give Minnesota similar problems on Tuesday, the Trail Blazers can remain close or even pull off the upset. See which team to pick here.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota won three straight games before losing to Miami, including a 127-102 dominant victory over Portland on Friday. Anthony Edwards had 37 points with Julius Randle adding 22 points and 6 rebounds. The Timberwolves shot 48.5% from the field and made 22 3-pointers on 44% shooting from deep, so they should enter Tuesday confident.

The Timberwolves have dominated Portland over the last two seasons with their 5-0 record and winning by an average margin of more than 20 points per game. Edwards has scored more than 30 points in three of his last four games against Portland, including 41 points over just 34 minutes in a game last season. Minnesota has a superior roster over Portland, and it may be too much for the Trail Blazers to keep up with on Tuesday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Wolves picks

The model has simulated Wolves vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wolves vs. Blazers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 106-70 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.