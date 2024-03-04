We've got another exciting Northwest Division matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to tip at 8 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Minnesota is 42-19 overall and 22-8 at home, while Portland is 17-42 overall and 8-22 on the road. The home team is the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference after back-to-back losses, while the Blazers are the current 14th seed in the West.

This will be the fourth and final meeting of the season between these two division rivals, and the Timberwolves have won and covered the spread in each of the previous three matchups. Minnesota is favored by 14 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 210.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers spread: Timberwolves -14

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 210.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers money line: Timberwolves: -1279, Trail Blazers: +763

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Neither the point spread nor the final result favored the Timberwolves on Sunday as they fell 89-88 to the Los Angeles Clippers. It was a season-low in scoring for Minnesota, but Anthony Edwards did have 27 points in his return from an ankle injury.

Karl-Anthony Towns also flirted with a triple-double with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Rudy Gobert collected his 12th double-double in his last 13 games with 12 points and 18 rebounds to go along with three blocked shots. However, Minnesota shot just 38.8% from the floor as a team and also lost the turnover battle 15-9. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Trail Blazers ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 107-100. The win was all the more spectacular given the Trail Blazers were down 18 points with 9:29 left in the fourth quarter.

The Trail Blazers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Anfernee Simons, who scored 30 points to go along with seven assists and seven rebounds. Jabari Walker also had a double-double off the bench with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Portland has a lengthy injury list on Monday with Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Scoot Henderson (adductor) and Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal) all out, while Jerami Grant (quad) is doubtful and Deandre Ayton (hand) is questionable. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

Simons will likely loom large in the final result again, win or lose. For the season, he has averaged 22.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game and the Blazers have won three of the last four games where he reached 30 points or better.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Trail Blazers are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games when the spread was between +12.5 to +15.5.

The Timberwolves are 2-5 against the spread in their last 7 games when the spread was between -15.5 to -12.5.

The Trail Blazers are 19-30 against the spread in their last 49 games after a day off.

