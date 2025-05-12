The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead when they battle the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Monday in the 2025 NBA playoffs. Golden State will still be without guard Stephen Curry, who is nursing a hamstring injury. The Timberwolves (49-33), who are the sixth seed, are 3-1 on the road this postseason. The Warriors (48-34), who are the seventh seed, are 2-2 on their home court in the 2024-25 playoffs.

Tipoff from Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 10 p.m. ET. Minnesota is coming off a 102-97 win in Game 3 on Saturday. The Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 200.5. The Timberwolves are -220 on the money line (risk $220 to win $100), while the Warriors are +182 (risk $100 to win $182). Before making any Warriors vs. Timberwolves picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the conference semifinals of the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 159-116 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, including a 3-0 mark in the playoffs, returning nearly $4,000. It is also 23-11 (68%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Warriors 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Warriors spread: Minnesota -5.5 at DraftKings

Timberwolves vs. Warriors over/under: 200.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Warriors money line: Minnesota -220, Golden State +182

MIN: The Timberwolves have hit the money line in 19 of their last 27 road games (+14.55 units)

GS: The Warriors are 4-6 against the spread over their past 10 games

Timberwolves vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Timberwolves vs. Warriors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards has been red hot. In Saturday's Game 3 win, he poured in 36 points, while adding four rebounds, four assists and one block. In the 99-88 Game 1 loss, he registered a double-double with 23 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and two assists. In eight playoff games, he is averaging 26.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 40.6 minutes. He had 43 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a 116-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their first-round series on April 27.

Power forward Julius Randle is another scoring option for Minnesota. In eight postseason games, he is averaging 22.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 36.6 minutes. He is coming off a triple-double in Saturday's Game 3 win, scoring 24 points, dishing out 12 assists, grabbing 10 rebounds and making three steals in 40 minutes. He had a double-double in Game 2 of the series, a 117-93 win. In that game, he scored 24 points, while adding 11 assists and seven rebounds in 33 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Warriors can cover

With Curry out, small forward Jimmy Butler will continue to lead the Golden State offense. He is coming off a 33-point, seven-rebound and seven-assist effort in Game 3 on Saturday. He recorded a double-double in Game 1 of the series, scoring 20 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out eight assists. In nine postseason starts, Butler is averaging 20 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.6 minutes.

Shooting guard Buddy Hield continues to provide some scoring punch. He scored 24 points, while adding eight rebounds and three assists in the Game 1 win over the Timberwolves. He had 14 points, five assists, four rebounds and two blocks in Saturday's Game 3 loss. He had 33 points, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the Game 7 win over the Rockets in the first round. In 10 games this postseason, including seven starts, he is averaging 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one steal in 26.3 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Warriors 10,000 times and is leaning Over the total, projecting 204 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Warriors, and which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Warriors spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.