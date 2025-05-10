The 7-seed Golden State Warriors host the 6-seed Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday. The Warriors took Game 1, 99-88, before the tides turned in Game 2. On Thursday, Minnesota blew out Golden State 117-93 to even the series 1-1. Stephen Curry (hamstring) is out for the Warriors. During the regular season, Golden State won three of the four games played.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco. Minnesota is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 200.5. Before locking in any Warriors vs. Timberwolves picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the conference semifinals of the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 159-116 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, including a 3-0 mark in the playoffs, returning nearly $4,000. It is also 23-11 (68%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Warriors 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Warriors:

Timberwolves vs. Warriors spread: Minnesota -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Timberwolves vs. Warriors over/under: 200.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Warriors money line: Minnesota -227, Golden State +186

MIN: Timberwolves are 44-44-1 against the spread this season

GS: Warriors are 45-44-3 against the spread this season

Timberwolves vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Timberwolves vs. Warriors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State has gone 22-13-2 against the spread following a loss. This group has also gone 18-14 as the underdog. Forward Jimmy Butler will be leaned on to step up in the absence of Curry. Butler has the court vision to set up his teammates while setting up his own shot. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, he leads the team in rebounds (6.8) with 18.4 points and 5.1 assists per game. In Game 1, Butler had 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Guard Buddy Hield provides this team with a floor spacer due to his smooth outside jumper. Hield logs 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and makes 45.8% of his 3-pointers. The Oklahoma product has finished with 15-plus points in three straight games. In his last outing, Hield had 15 points and went 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota has gone 5-2 against the spread this postseason and 24-20 against the spread as the away team. The Wolves had five players score in double figures in Game 2's win. Forward Julius Randle led the way with a team-high 24 points with seven rebounds, and 11 assists. This postseason, ranks first on the squad in assists (5.6) along with 22.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest. The 30-year-old compiled 20-plus points in five of his last six games.

Guard Anthony Edwards can score from 3-point land as he made the most 3-pointers in the regular season (320). Despite that, he's at his best when he's attacking downhill. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, Edwards averages 25.3 points with 9.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. In his previous matchup, he had 20 points, nine boards, five assists and three steals. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Warriors and is leaning Over the total, projecting 206 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Warriors, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Warriors spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.