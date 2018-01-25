Timberwolves vs. Warriors: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Two of the Western Conference's best square off in Oakland
How to watch Timberwolves at Warriors
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 25
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
The Minnesota Timberwolves' big offseason acquisition of Jimmy Butler has paid off so far. With the All-Star forward leading the way, the Wolves are currently in fourth place at 31-19 on the season. It's a fantastic record, especially considering that they didn't win more than 31 games all season in nine of the 13 years since they've last made the playoffs. With a 6 1/2 game advantage on the ninth-place Clippers, they certainly seem likely to end that drought.
But the playoffs are still a ways off down the road. The more immediate challenge for the Timberwolves, is Thursday night's matchup with the mighty Warriors, who are rulers of the Western Conference for the fourth season in a row. And unfortunately for Minnesota, they may be without the man who has helped turn things around. Butler has missed the last three games with a knee injury, and may not play in this one.
Even if he does, it will be a big test for the young Timberwolves. The Warriors are 8-2 in their last 10 games, and have lost just six times at home all season. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are just 12-13 on the road -- a mark that does not inspire confidence in their ability to steal one at Oracle.
Still, with all the talent that will be on the floor, this should be a fun and interesting matchup -- even if Butler misses out.
