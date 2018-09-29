Timberwolves vs. Warriors: Watch NBA preseason online, live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel
The Wolves will play without Jimmy Butler, who is still sitting out after reportedly requesting a trade
There is plenty of drama surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves right now, as Jimmy Butler remains in limbo following his trade request. With Tom Thibodeau and the front office dragging their feet on a move, Butler has been sitting out training camp despite Thibodeau's pleas for him to rejoin the team.
But as much as the Wolves might wish this was the case, the preseason does not stop for their problems. So they'll head to Oakland on Saturday night to take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the first preseason action for both clubs.
How to watch Timberwolves at Warriors
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 29
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: FuboTV
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
The Wolves won't have whatever new players arrive in coming Butler trade, but this will be a good chance for them to begin the process of moving on from the star forward. That figures to mean plenty of more touches for Karl-Anthony Towns, who only averaged 14 shots per game last season. Towns should have been getting more looks even with Butler, but especially now that he's all but gone.
As for the Warriors, they'll embark on their journey for a three-peat -- no team has done so since the Lakers from 2000-02 -- and a fourth title in five seasons. Their big offseason addition DeMarcus Cousins won't be available yet, but he was never expected to be. This will just be a chance for the best team in the league to shake off some rust.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bulls' Markkanen (elbow) out 6-8 weeks
An MRI revealed last year's All-Rookie First Team big man suffered a high grade lateral elbow...
-
Takeaways from first NBA preseason games
The games may not count yet, but there was plenty to take away from the Celtics, Sixers and...
-
Celtics vs. Hornets odds, line, picks
Larry Hartstein finished the 2018 NBA playoffs on a 26-14 run
-
Report: Wolves asked Sixers for Simmons
A report from The Ringer says the Wolves wanted Simmons back in a potential Butler deal
-
How to watch: Celtics at Hornets
Boston faces Charlotte on the first night of preseason action; will stars Kyrie Irving and...
-
Report: Rockets looking into Butler deal
Actually pulling off a Butler trade won't be so simple for the Rockets given their salary cap...