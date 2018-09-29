Timberwolves vs. Warriors: Watch NBA preseason online, live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel

There is plenty of drama surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves right now, as Jimmy Butler remains in limbo following his trade request. With Tom Thibodeau and the front office dragging their feet on a move, Butler has been sitting out training camp despite Thibodeau's pleas for him to rejoin the team.

But as much as the Wolves might wish this was the case, the preseason does not stop for their problems. So they'll head to Oakland on Saturday night to take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the first preseason action for both clubs.

How to watch Timberwolves at Warriors



Date: Saturday, Sept. 29



Saturday, Sept. 29 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California



Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming: FuboTV

FuboTV Follow: GameTracker



SportsLine odds

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis

The Wolves won't have whatever new players arrive in coming Butler trade, but this will be a good chance for them to begin the process of moving on from the star forward. That figures to mean plenty of more touches for Karl-Anthony Towns, who only averaged 14 shots per game last season. Towns should have been getting more looks even with Butler, but especially now that he's all but gone.

As for the Warriors, they'll embark on their journey for a three-peat -- no team has done so since the Lakers from 2000-02 -- and a fourth title in five seasons. Their big offseason addition DeMarcus Cousins won't be available yet, but he was never expected to be. This will just be a chance for the best team in the league to shake off some rust.