Timberwolves vs. Wizards live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 7-4; Washington 2-7

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Minnesota's court at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Target Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

It was a hard-fought contest, but Washington had to settle for a 140-133 defeat against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. SG Bradley Beal put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 44 points and six assists along with five rebounds.

A well-balanced attack led Minnesota over the San Antonio Spurs every single quarter on their way to victory. Minnesota enjoyed a cozy 129-114 win over San Antonio. Minnesota's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Andrew Wiggins, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to eight boards, and C Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 boards.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 7-4 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 2-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Timberwolves enter the matchup with 117.2 points per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, Washington is third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 120 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a solid 7-point favorite against the Wizards.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 240

Series History

Minnesota have won five out of their last nine games against Washington.