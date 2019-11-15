Timberwolves vs. Wizards live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 7-4; Washington 2-7
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Minnesota's court at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Target Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
It was a hard-fought contest, but Washington had to settle for a 140-133 defeat against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. SG Bradley Beal put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 44 points and six assists along with five rebounds.
A well-balanced attack led Minnesota over the San Antonio Spurs every single quarter on their way to victory. Minnesota enjoyed a cozy 129-114 win over San Antonio. Minnesota's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Andrew Wiggins, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to eight boards, and C Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 boards.
Minnesota's victory lifted them to 7-4 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 2-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Timberwolves enter the matchup with 117.2 points per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, Washington is third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 120 on average. They might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a solid 7-point favorite against the Wizards.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 240
Series History
Minnesota have won five out of their last nine games against Washington.
- Nov 02, 2019 - Minnesota 131 vs. Washington 109
- Mar 09, 2019 - Minnesota 135 vs. Washington 130
- Mar 03, 2019 - Washington 135 vs. Minnesota 121
- Mar 13, 2018 - Minnesota 116 vs. Washington 111
- Nov 28, 2017 - Washington 92 vs. Minnesota 89
- Mar 13, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Washington 104
- Jan 06, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 25, 2016 - Minnesota 132 vs. Washington 129
- Mar 02, 2016 - Washington 104 vs. Minnesota 98
