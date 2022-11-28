The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) will be looking to snap their two-game losing streak when they face the Washington Wizards (10-10) on Monday night. Minnesota is coming off one of its worst outings of the year, getting blown out by Golden State in a 137-114 final on Sunday. Washington has lost three straight games, including a 130-121 loss to Boston yesterday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The latest Wizards vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook have this game as a pick 'em, while the over/under is set at 227.5. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Timberwolves. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Timberwolves spread: Wizards PK

Wizards vs. Timberwolves over/under: 227.5 points

Wizards vs. Timberwolves money line: Washington -110, Minnesota -110

Wizards vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks here

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington will be happy to return home, where it has gone 7-4 in 11 contests this season. The Wizards beat Miami and Charlotte in their last two home games before going on the road for three games to close last week. They trailed Boston by as many as 26 points on Sunday before putting together a late rally in a 130-121 setback.

Star guard Bradley Beal poured in 30 points to lead the Wizards, while Kristaps Porzingis had 21. Kyle Kuzma missed the game with lower-back pain, but he could return on Monday night. Washington has won five straight games against Minnesota, covering the spread in each of those victories. Delon Wright (hamstring) is out for Monday, while Rui Hachimura (ankle) is questionable.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Washington's defense has struggled without Kuzma and Hachimura, allowing an average of 117.7 points per game during its three-game skid. Minnesota is on a two-game losing streak, but it had rattled off five consecutive wins prior to those setbacks. The Timberwolves are led by shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Power forward Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 21.4 points, grabbing 8.5 rebounds and dishing out 5.4 assists, posting at least 19 points in four straight games. Veteran center Rudy Gobert has been a nice acquisition for Minnesota, averaging 13.5 points and 12.7 rebounds. The Timberwolves have won five of their last six games against Eastern Conference opponents, while Washington has failed to cover the spread in six straight games. Taurean Prince (shoulder) is out for the Wolves, with Jaden McDaniels (illness) and Jordan McLaughlin (calf) game-time decisions.

How to make Wizards vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Wizards vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.