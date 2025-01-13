The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-18) travel to play against the Washington Wizards (6-30) on Monday night. The Timberwolves had their three-game win streak come to an end. On Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies beat Minnesota 127-125. Meanwhile, the Wizards have dropped six straight games. The Oklahoma City Thunder dominated Washington en route to a 136-95 win on Sunday. Washington guard Malcolm Brogdon (foot) missed Sunday's game and his status is uncertain for Monday.

Tipoff from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. is at 7 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Wizards odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 224.5.

Timberwolves vs. Wizards spread: Minnesota -13.5

Timberwolves vs. Wizards over/under: 224.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Wizards money line: Minnesota -952, Washington +622

WAS: The Wizards are 13-22-2 against the spread this season

MIN: The Timberwolves are 15-22-1 against the spread this season

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards is the main shot creator and playmaker for the Timberwolves. The Georgia product is ninth in the league in points (25.4) with 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He's scored 30-plus points in three of his last five games. On Jan. 7 against the New Orleans Pelicans, Edwards had 32 points, nine rebounds and made seven 3-pointers.

Guard Donte DiVincenzo gives the Timberwolves a spark off the bench. The Villanova product averages 10.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He's scored 12-plus points in three of his past four outings. In the loss to the Grizzlies, DiVincenzo had a season-high 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Why the Wizards can cover

Guard Jordan Poole gives Washington a three-level scorer. The Michigan product averages 21.8 points, 4.9 assists and knocks down 41% of his 3-pointers. Poole has totaled 20 points in eight of his last nine games. In the Jan. 1 win over the Bulls, Poole dropped 30 points, three boards and went 6-of-13 from 3-point land.

Forward Kyle Kuzma is an additional scoring threat in the frontcourt. Kuzma averages 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The 29-year-old has six games with at least 20 points this season. On Jan. 5 versus the Pelicans, Kuzma had 28 points, five rebounds and two steals.

