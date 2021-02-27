The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 12-18 overall and 5-9 at home, while the Timberwolves are 7-26 overall and 3-15 on the road. The Wizards won the first meeting of the season, 130-109 on Jan. 1. Washington is favored by four points in the latest Wizards vs. Timberwolves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is 237. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.



Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Timberwolves:

Wizards vs. Timberwolves spread: Wizards -4

Wizards vs. Timberwolves over-under: 237 points

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota dropped an overtime decision against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, 133-126. Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and five assists along with eight rebounds. Malik Beasley scored 25 points, but has been suspended for 12 games, starting with Saturday's tilt.

The Timberwolves have lost six consecutive games and 10 of their last 11. In their last 12 defeats, they have lost 11 times by eight or fewer points. Minnesota is just one of two single-digit win teams in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington came out on top against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, 112-110. Bradley Beal had 33 points and has averaged 32.6 in his last seven games. The Wizards have won six of their last seven games.

Russell Westbrook has four triple-doubles in his last seven games. Rui Hachimura averaged 17.3 points on Washington's recent four-game road trip. The Wizards ran 29th in team defense, allowing 119.5 points per game. Davis Bertans (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game.

