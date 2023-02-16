The Washington Wizards take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Thursday evening. The matchup is the final game before the All-Star break for both teams, with Washington entering at 27-30 overall. The Wizards have won three of the last four games, but Washington will face a Minnesota team that is 20-12 at home and 31-29 overall. Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) is out for the Wolves, with Rudy Gobert (groin) and Kyle Anderson (back) listed as questionable. Washington's injury report is clean.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET in Minneapolis. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wolves as 3.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 235.5 in the latest Wizards vs. Wolves odds. Before you make any Wizards vs. Wolves picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Wizards vs. Timberwolves spread: Wolves -3.5

Wizards vs. Timberwolves over/under: 235.5 points

Wizards vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -155, Washington +130

WASH: The Wizards are 16-13-2 against the spread in road games

MINN: The Wolves are 17-15 against the spread in home games



Why the Wizards can cover

Washington has strengths on both sides of the floor this season. The Wizards are balanced and effective on offense, shooting 48.5% from the floor to rank in the top eight of the NBA. That includes a top-10 mark in 2-point attempts, making almost 56% of shots inside the arc, and Washington should be able to take advantage of Minnesota's issues.

The Wolves are dead-last in the NBA in free throw attempts allowed (26.2 per game) and in the bottom five of the league in defensive rebound rate (69.6%). Washington also contests shots at a high level on defense, ranking in the top six of the league in opponent field goal percentage (46.5%) and opponent 2-point percentage (52.7%). The Wizards are in the top eight in free throw prevention (22.7 attempts per game) and assists allowed (23.9 per game), with Washington facing a Minnesota offense that has a poor offensive rebound rate of 25.6%.

Why the Wolves can cover

Minnesota is strong at home this season, posting a 20-12 record and holding opponents to only 1.11 points per possession. The Wolves also have a 59.9% true shooting mark at Target Center, and rank in the top five of the NBA in field goal percentage (49.3%) and 2-point percentage (57.9%) over the full-season sample. The Wolves are in the top ten in fast break points and points in the paint, and Washington ranks second-worst in the league in turnover creation, producing only 12.2 takeaways per game on defense.

Minnesota is also above the league average in defensive efficiency, yielding 1.13 points per possession, and ranks in the top five in turnover creation (15.9 per game). Minnesota is a top-six team in creating blocked shots (5.9 per game) and steals (8.1 per game), and opponents are shooting only 53.8% inside the 3-point arc against the Wolves.

