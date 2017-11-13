TLTJTP: An Empty Trip

Robert and Shapan are back to chat about the Clippers recent losing ways and a slew of injuries to starters.

Well, things change quick in the NBA regular season, don't they? The Clippers seemed to be riding so high 4 games into the season, before a slew of injuries and a less manageable schedule snapped them back into reality. Are we really all surprised at how much the injury-riddled Clippers have been struggling? Are Robert and Shapan panicking? And what should we expect going forward in these next few games? We're back to look at some silver linings and get you ready for the week to come on the latest episode of the Lob, the Jam, the Podcast!