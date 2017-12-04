TLTJTP: Tank You Very Much
Robert and Shapan discuss the Clippers losing games and players over this past week.
The Clippers have been losing games and losing players. Some players may be coming back in the near future, but the seeds are being sown in what could be a lost season. Still, it's not from a lack of effort as every Clipper that still stands is working for their keep, especially the remaining important rotation players on the squad. Sometimes you just become the tank without even realizing, and even though the Clippers aren't trying, they might indeed be on their way back to the lottery. Don't blame the remaining backcourt players though, as Austin Rivers and Lou Williams are absolutely putting in the work. Rob and Shapan are back to talk it up, on the Lob, the Jam, the Podcast!
