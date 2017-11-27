TLTJTP: To Tank or Not to Tank?
Robert and Shapan discuss a few topics, from recent Ws to that T word.
The Clippers are in a weird spot right now. Patrick Beverley is out for the season and two other starters are currently injured, they're well under .500, but they're in a weak spot in the schedule. What would be best for this Clipper team going forward? What do we think of all these DeAndre Jordan rumors? Should this team consider tanking or making a run for a bottom seed out West? Without Beverley, is this realistically a playoff team even with full health otherwise? Is Blake Griffin secretly clutch? These questions and more, as Rob and Shapan chop it up on the latest edition of the Lob, the Jam, the Podcast!
