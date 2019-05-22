Tobias Harris free agency rumors: Pacers, Nets among teams interested in signing the 76ers' future free agent in offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Jimmy Butler early in the season in a move that would boost their chances of getting to the NBA Finals. They didn't stop there as they later acquired Tobias Harris at the trade deadline. Unfortunately for the Sixers, the moves didn't translate into that Finals appearance. Furthermore, both players will be unrestricted free agents this offseason and could end up taking their services elsewhere.

When it comes to Harris, the Sixers could have plenty of competition once he hits free agency. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, there are at least five teams expected to be interested in signing Harris this summer -- the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz.

The one ace that the 76ers have in their back pocket is the fact that they own Harris' Bird Rights after trading for him earlier this season, meaning they can offer the most money to Harris in the form of a five-year, $188 million contract.

If Harris elects to sign elsewhere, the most that he could garner is a four-year, $141 million max contract with another team.

Philadelphia certainly has quite a bit on its plate this summer with Jonah Bolden, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Zhaire Smith being the only players on the current roster that are signed for next season. Butler, who was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves in November, is also slated to become an unrestricted free agent.

If Butler doesn't return, retaining Harris would be big for Philly's offense despite still having Embiid and Simmons in the fold. Plus, the Sixers may really want to bring him back considering they paid a heavy price tag that included Landry Shamet and multiple first-rounds picks back in February.

During his time in Philadelphia, Harris put together averages of 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 32.6 percent from beyond the arc.