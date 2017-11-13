Tobias Harris named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Tobias Harris is having the best season of his career and people are starting to notice

When a team gets off to a hot start, people take notice. When that team is the Detroit Pistons, that notoriety might take a little longer than, oh,say, the New York Knicks not tripping on their own feet. For the Pistons, it looks like people are finally starting to take notice.

Tobias Harris was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week by the NBA. They revealed the news via Twitter.

Harris averaged 21.3 points per game, 7.7 rebounds per game and shot 63.6 (!) percent from beyond the arc last week. This is a well-deserved honor for the Pistons forward who has been a huge reason for their surprising 10-3 start to this season.

Maybe this honor will help him gain some momentum towards making his first All-Star appearance. There is still a lot of season left, but if Harris’ improvement at shooting from beyond the arc is legit and he continues doing what he has been doing, he could have himself a busy All-Star weekend.

The Detroit Pistons Twitter account also congratulated Harris on the honor.

RT to congratulate @tobias31 on being named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week! #DetroitBasketball #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/79Zv1S34QG — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 13, 2017

Congratulations Tobias Harris, and let’s keep this going and keep surprising the league.