Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is no stranger to trade rumors, as he's found himself mentioned in them consistently over the course of his career. This offseason is no different, as there has been rampant speculation that the Sixers could look to flip Harris' expiring contract in order to upgrade the roster around reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

When asked about the latest round of rumors, Harris handled things diplomatically, as he always does, but he also made a point to highlight all he brings to the table for Philadelphia, while suggesting that he might be underappreciated by some Sixers fans who have grown unhappy with his production in comparison to his gargantuan contract.

"Trade speculation, you know, casual Sixers fans, they'll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie," Harris said. "But at the end of the day, they have to realize, like, you know, you're not getting a 6'9" forward back who can, you know, damn near shoot 40 percent from three, guard other teams' best player, shoot, post-up, drive, play 70-plus games a year."

(Harris, it should be noted, is an investor in several Crumbl franchises.)

After another disappointing end to a once-promising campaign for Philadelphia, Sixers fans are certainly frustrated, and Harris has been on the receiving end of some of that frustration. Despite that, though, the veteran forward remains optimistic about the team's outlook.

"I believe we have the right talent to be a championship team, and we have the right pieces and the right culture," Harris said. "With a new coach, I'm excited for what we're going to bring to the table. … Every year in the NBA, teams shake up. And sometimes, the teams that stay together and build their culture, build their chemistry, those are the ones that prevail... I'm excited to come back, bring this group back, add a few pieces that help us out as a whole team and be ready to win."

While some fans in Philly might be eager to ship Harris out of town, the organization isn't operating with that same urgency -- or any urgency for that matter. The team plans to consider all offers over the offseason, and could potentially move on one if it's attractive enough, but the team isn't in a rush to move off of Harris' expiring contract. There is currently no traction on any potential deal involving Harris, according to a league source.

The way the Sixers see it, they have until the trade deadline in February to find a suitable deal for Harris before running the risk of losing him for nothing next offseason. There's a real possibility that more intriguing offers could emerge closer to that deadline, as some teams will be eager to bolster their rosters for a playoff push, while others would be interested in adding an expiring salary to free up future salary cap space. In the meantime, the Sixers view Harris as a productive player who is also a positive presence to have in the locker room.

Re-signing James Harden is a priority for the Sixers this summer, while trading Harris simply isn't. As a result, there's a legitimate chance that he could still be on Philadelphia's roster when the '23-24 season starts in October, even if there are some fans in the city who would indeed happily flip the forward for a confection or two.