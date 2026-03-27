Like slices of sandwich bread in a plastic bag or patrons in the latest hottest nightclub, the teams chasing the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference could not be more tightly packed.

With a little more than two weeks remaining in the NBA regular season, just two games separate the six teams ranked fifth through 10th in the East. The Hawks (41-32) currently hold the No. 5 spot, but the Raptors (40-32), 76ers (40-33), Magic (39-34), Hornets (39-34) and Heat (39-34) are within sniffing distance.

The scramble for the No. 5 spot — as well as the No. 6 spot, for that matter — is key because the top six seeds in the conference will be guaranteed a playoff spot and avoid the Play-In Tournament.

On Friday, Bam Adebayo and Miami have a chance to make up some ground in the drive for No. 5 when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. The game will be the second in three nights between the teams.

The Cavaliers (45-28) are well on their way to a top-four seed and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They enter Friday in fourth in the East but are just two games behind the Knicks for the No. 3 spot.

Cleveland is a 5.5-point favorite over Miami on Friday.

While Cavaliers vs. Heat is the marquee non-college basketball attraction on Friday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes nine other NBA matchups and a full MLB schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Friday, March 27. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Heat at Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 242.5

After the Cavaliers gave up 131 points to the Magic on Tuesday, coach Kenny Atkinson said his team needed to "make the shift in mentality" and emphasize effort on the defensive end. There was little improvement the following night, against Miami, which beat Cleveland 120-103. But the total stayed well under the 242.5 total for Friday. In fact, the Under has hit in 23 of the Cavaliers' last 37 games at home. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says there's a 55.6% chance the teams combine for 242 points or fewer and assigns a B grade to Under 242.5.

Bulls at Thunder

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 239.5 | Expert: Jared McCain Over 8.5 Total Points -124 (Mike Barner)

The reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder will look to bounce back from their first loss in a month when they host the Chicago Bulls at the Paycom Center. On Wednesday, the Thunder lost 119-109 at Boston, which ended the team's 12-game winning streak. On Friday, they begin a five-game home-stand against a Bulls team that is 6-21 over its last 27 games. Barner believes that Oklahoma City has the potential to blow out Chicago, which would increase McCain's playing time. "The Thunder recently blew out two bad teams in the Wizards and Nets," he tells SportsLine. "McCain played 28 minutes in each game, scoring 26 and 18 points." Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says the teams have a 58.6% chance to combine for 239 points or fewer and gives a B grade to Under 239.5.

Mavericks at Trail Blazers

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Portland, Ore. | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Trail Blazers -10.5

Poor Mavericks fans. While former franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic is averaging a league-best 33.6 points per game for the Lakers, Dallas is 23-50 overall, including 2-14 in its last 16 games, and destined for the lottery again. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have won five of six as they close in on a spot in the Play-In Tournament. They have won their last two games by 35 and 31 points. The SportsLine Projection Model says Portland has a 62.0% chance to cover and assigns a B grade to Trail Blazers -10.5.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Yankees at Giants

Time: 4:35 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Giants +1.5 | Expert: Giants +1.5 (Matt Severance)

Few MLB teams had a more impressive season opener than the New York Yankees, who hung seven runs, including six earned, and nine hits on Giants starter Logan Webb in a decisive 7-0 victory on Wednesday night. Max Fried allowed just two hits in 6⅓ innings for the victory. The Yankees won despite Aaron Judge going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts. But on Friday, Severance believes San Francisco has the edge in the pitching matchup: Robbie Ray vs. New York's Cam Schlittler. "[Schlittler] is certainly no Robbie Ray, as the former Cy Young winner goes for SF," Severance tells SportsLine. "He was absolutely lights-out this spring for what that's worth." The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says that the Giants have a 68.0% chance to cover and gives a B grade to the San Francisco run line (+1.5).

Guardians at Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: Apple TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Guardians +1.5 | Expert: Gavin Williams Under 15.5 Total Pitcher Outs -140 (Prop Bet Guy)

Cleveland rookie Chase DeLauter showed why he has earned so much hype by hitting two home runs, including one in his first major league regular-season at-bat, in Thursday's 6-4 victory over the reigning AL West champion Mariners. The 24-year-old DeLauter, who is +700 to win the AL Rookie of the Year award, went 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBI. The SportsLine Projection Model says DeLauter and the Guardians have a 63.0% chance to cover and assigns a C grade to the Cleveland run line (+1.5). Meanwhile, Prop Bet Guy notes that Guardians Opening Day starter Tanner Bibee was pulled after five innings and 78 pitches last night and believes Williams will have a similarly short leash. "Williams historically is much less efficient with his pitches; 4.14 per plate appearance last season was the fifth highest among qualifiers," he tells SportsLine.