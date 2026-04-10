The Denver Nuggets are getting hot at the right time.

Nikola Jokic & Co. are on a league-best 10-game winning streak and have beaten those 10 opponents by an average of 9.7 points a game. The streak includes an overtime victory over the Spurs, which ended San Antonio's 11-game winning streak. With just two games remaining in the regular season, Denver (52-28) has moved into the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, ahead of the Lakers (51-29) and Rockets (51-29).

After the Nuggets' recent run, Denver sits in fourth in futures betting for the NBA Finals, at +850 at DraftKings, behind only the Thunder (+120), Spurs (+500) and Celtics (+550).

On Friday the Nuggets will try to keep their momentum rolling when they battle the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets are 11.5-point favorites against Oklahoma City because, according to reports, the Thunder are set to sit up to 10 players, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, among others. Meanwhile, five Denver players are questionable, including Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.

Fans interested in wagering on Friday's games need to check out the latest DraftKings promo code for a great offer.

While Nuggets vs. Thunder is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes 14 other NBA matchups and a full MLB schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Friday, April 10. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Cavaliers at Hawks

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Cavaliers +272 | Expert: Evan Mobley Over 25.5 Total Points + Rebounds -128 (Mike Barner)

There's still a small chance that Cleveland catches the Knicks for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, but the Cavaliers would need to win their last two games while New York would have to lose its last two. So Cleveland has elected to play it safe on Friday by sitting All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Sam Merrill. Barner notes that Evan Mobley should get shot attempts and rebounding opportunities with the absences of Mitchell and Allen. "Even with them on the floor against the Hawks on Wednesday, Mobley finished with 22 points and 19 rebounds," he says. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says the Cavaliers have a 39.0% chance to win and assigns a B grade to the Cleveland money line (+272).

Thunder at Nuggets

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Nuggets -11.5

During its 10-game winning streak, Denver is averaging a robust 128.2 points per 100 possessions. That not only leads the league over that time but also is much better than the Nuggets' season-long average of 121.1, which also leads the league. Jokic is on track to become the first player to lead the NBA in both rebounds (12.9) and assists (10.9) per game. The playing status for the three-time MVP is worth monitoring, obviously, but the SportsLine Projection Model says Denver has a 67.0% chance to cover against the shorthanded Thunder and gives a B grade to Nuggets -11.5.

Timberwolves at Rockets

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 221.5

With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Rockets (51-29) still have something to play for. They are tied in the standings with the Lakers, but because Los Angeles owns the tiebreaker, the Lakers are the No. 4 seed. If the Rockets can catch Los Angeles, which is playing without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, for the fourth spot, they would have home court advantage over the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. That would be significant since Houston is 29-10 at home this season but just 22-19 on the road. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 65.7% chance the teams combine for 222 points or more and assigns a B grade to Over 221.5.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Angels at Reds

Time: 6:45 p.m. | Location: Cincinnati | TV: Apple TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Reds -189

Cincinnati starter Chase Burns (1-0, 0.82 ERA) is showing the stuff that made him the No. 2 overall pick two years ago. So far this season, the 23-year-old righty has allowed only one run on six hits, while striking out 16 and walking four across 11 innings. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 98th percentile in whiff percentage (44.4) and in the 96th percentile in fastball velocity (98.5). On Friday, he faces an Angels ballclub that already has struck out 142 times this season, the most in all of baseball. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 63.0% chance the Reds win and gives a C grade to the Cincinnati money line (-189).

Giants at Orioles

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Baltimore | TV: Apple TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Giants +106

Traditional baseball statistics suggest that San Francisco starter Landen Roupp has been just OK this season; he is 1-1, with a 4.22 ERA. But according to Baseball Savant the 27-year-old righty ranks in the 90th percentile or better in ground ball percentage (66.7), average exit velocity (82.9) and xERA (2.05). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Giants have a 55.0% chance to win and assigns a B grade to the San Francisco money line (+106).