Today's Top Picks: A trio of best NBA bets for Monday to get over NFL season ending

The NFL season has come to an end. On Sunday you found yourself betting on coin flips, the length of the national anthem, and various colors of Gatorade. Now on Monday you have no idea what to do with yourself. Maybe you're at work, maybe you took the day off. Either way, you're lost.

Or, should I say you were lost. You've been found now, friend, and you've been found in need of some NBA plays to help you get back into the game. No need to thank me. I don't do it for the gratitude. I do it for the self-fulfillment I experience knowing that I'm helping others.

I wouldn't say that I'm a hero, per se, but others conceivably could.

All odds are via William Hill.

1. Sixers at Heat: Sixers +2.5

This is the fourth time these two teams have met this season, with Miami winning two of the first three. The Heat have gone 2-1 ATS in those three games, but it's a little misleading. The lone Philadelphia win came in Philly by 27 points. The two Miami wins came by an average of 2.5 points each, including a one-point win in Miami in overtime. I know Miami has a better record and has been incredible at home this season, but I also think the Sixers are the better team. So I'll take the points.

2. Sixers at Heat: Under 212

This goes along with it being the fourth meeting between them. These teams are more than familiar with one another. While the over has gone 2-1 in the first three games, the average point total in them has been 214.7 points per game, and again, that includes one of the three going to overtime. This will be a closely-contested game with two good defenses. That will impact the overall amount of scoring, and I don't think this game goes over unless it gets to overtime.

3. Spurs at Clippers: Spurs +9

The Spurs have been bad ATS this season, but there's a clear split. San Antonio is 9-17 ATS at home, but 12-9 ATS on the road. In this spot, they're going against a much better Clippers team that's fully healthy, but it's also a Clippers team that has been a bit dormant recently. With a game against the Lakers postponed, the Clippers have only played twice in the last eight days, and have been at home the entire time. They still win this game, but I expect some rust and the Spurs to stay within the number.