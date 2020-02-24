Today's Top Picks: A trio of best NBA bets, including why the Wizards will cover against the Bucks

When I sat down to take a look at today's games to find my picks for this little feature, I thought about playing a joke on all of you. I thought about picking three MLB spring training games, but there was a problem with this plan.

I'm supposed to pick among the games played in the evening. That rules out MLB spring training games -- they're almost exclusively played during the afternoon. Still, it got me thinking about how there are probably some people betting on spring training games and this has sent me down a path of trying to figure out which sport you can bet on that is the most "call a gambling addiction hotline" sport to bet on.

Spring training baseball would have to be in the conversation.

All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

1. Bucks at Wizards: Wizards +12.5

It's a bit scary betting against the Bucks here for a few reasons. One is that the Bucks are a very good team and the Wizards are not. The other is that, on the season, the Bucks are not only 15-9 ATS as road favorites, but also an incredible 22-12 ATS versus Eastern Conference foes. Of course, it's not often in any of those games that they're favored by 12.5 points. Milwaukee has been favored on the road by double-digits seven times this season, and it's 3-4 ATS, though that includes a cover in Detroit last week. Still, there's more to consider here. This is the first of a back-to-back for Milwaukee, with a nationally-televised game against Toronto looming on Tuesday night. Which one do you think the Bucks are more concerned about? As for the Wizards, they're on the second half of a back-to-back tonight, and that's been good for them this year. They're 6-1 ATS in such situations.

2. Magic at Nets: Under 212

There have not been a lot of good under teams in the NBA this season. For some context, there are currently 10 NBA teams who have seen at least 55 percent of their games go over the total. Only been two teams have seen the under hit that often, and the Knicks have done it the most at 58.2 percent. Six teams have had the over hit in their games more often than 58.2 percent. Well, the Magic are one of the better under teams in the league this season, and I like that trend to continue in this spot tonight. The under is 20-12-2 in Orlando's conference games this season. The previous meeting between these two also had a total of 212 points and finished with them scoring 190. There will be more points scored in tonight's game, but not enough to go over.

3. Grizzlies at Clippers: Clippers -9.5

The Grizzlies are 2-0 against the Clippers this year, including 2-0 ATS, so of course I'm taking the Clippers as nearly a double-digit favorite here. The reasoning is simple. While the Clippers were on a long road trip before the break, they've played only one game since, and have not had to leave home. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, are playing their third game since the break, and second consecutive in Los Angeles. Spending four days in Los Angeles is an excellent way to get that LA Flu you sometimes see opponents pick up. So give me the rested Clippers team.