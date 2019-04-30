Today's Top Picks: An early Kentucky Derby underdog I love, plus two NBA Playoffs best bets for Tuesday

Get out your big hats and every bit of the most proper attire in your closet, Kentucky Derby week has arrived.

Saddling up with a pony or two in Saturday's elite race makes for a picking experience that almost any sports fan is going to enjoy. The most exciting two minutes in sports are even better with a live ticket in your hand, and what makes picking the 2019 Kentucky Derby fun is that the field is as wide open as its been in recent memory.

So we're handing out a derby pick, in addition to a pair of plays in the evening's NBA playoff action:

Most of the evidence from Game 1 points to the Celtics having established enough advantages to win this series. Mike Budenholzer and his staff are going to have some adjustments, for sure, but the message Game 1 sent was that the Celtics are going to be in every game, and could win the series. But I think Game 1 was as much about the Bucks' shortfalls as the Celtics gaining some series-long edge -- the Bucks just played bad. Milwaukee's response, at home, should be massive and Boston probably feels like it's playing with house money having guaranteed at worst a 1-1 split from these two games on the road.

This number has been skydiving but it's still worth hitting, as the most tense series of the entire playoffs heads to Game 2 with plenty of attention on the officiating. Getting in on the total when how the game is called is the biggest topic of conversation is risky, I know, but the reasoning here is tied to a personal Game 7 system play. I think this series is so packed with meaning and history, that nearly every game is going to have Game 7 tension and Game 7 pressure. It's exhausting for the players, and can often lead to lower scores.

3. Kentucky Derby: Tacitus to win (10-1)

Winner in his last three races, Tacitus hasn't lost since October and hasn't lost at all as a 3-year-old. According to ESPN's Chris Fallica, the last seven Kentucky Derby winners entered the race undefeated as a 3-year-old and Tacitus is one of three horses that meets that criteria for Saturday.