Today's Top Picks: Best bets for Raptors-76ers and Nuggets-Blazers, plus an MLB underdog I love on Thursday

It didn't take long for the knives to come out. The Celtics lost to Milwaukee 116-91 Wednesday night, ending their season as well as possibly Kyrie Irving's time with the Celtics. It was a disappointing season, to say the least.

After Boston made a deep playoff run last season without Irving, many assumed the Celtics would be the favorites in the East, especially after LeBron James made his way west, but it didn't work like that. The Celtics won only 49 games and were out-classed by the Bucks in their quick series.

Then came the anonymous sources. Stadium's Jeff Goodman wrote a story published Thursday morning in which an anonymous Cavs source trashed Irving.

"Doesn't want to listen to anybody," the anonymous Cavs source told Goodman. "I've been around more selfish guys, but when you add up those three -- moody, immature and tough to coach -- he doesn't have a leg to stand on."

If that wasn't enough, a current Celtics teammate got in on the act as well.

"Everyone respects his talent," Goodman writes a Celtics teammate told him earlier this season. "But he's hard to play with. It's all about him."

And as if all that wasn't enough, a member of the Celtics organization made sure to toss Irving under the bus one more time for good measure.

"He takes the air out of the locker room, and you just never know what you're going to get with him."

Now, make no mistake about it, Irving didn't play well against Milwaukee. He averaged 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in the series, but he shot only 35.6 percent from the field while taking 20.8 shots per game, and only shot 21.9 percent from three. But it's not like Irving was the only Celtic to play poorly against Milwaukee. As a team, Boston shot 41 percent from the floor and 30.7 percent from three in the series. Outside of Al Horford, nearly all of Boston's most important players were nonexistent, but it's clear that Kyrie's going to be the one who carries the blame.

The theme this summer, once Irving leaves (and I think that's almost a sure thing now), will be that it's addition by subtraction, and maybe it will be. Perhaps not having a ball-dominant guard on the roster will allow Boston's other parts to play their best basketball. I don't know. But if the narrative about this team's failures will be that it was all Kyrie's fault, it will be one born of convenience rather than accuracy.

Now, if it's all right with you, I'm going to jack up some shots like Kyrie would. Hopefully, I hit more of them than he did. All odds via Westgate.

1. Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers: Under 212

The Raptors have a chance to end this series tonight, and while I like their odds of doing so, I don't like them enough to lay points on the road in what's a must-win game for the Sixers. At least, not unless I know whether or not Joel Embiid has the flu tonight. What I do like, no matter which teams wins this game, is the Under. The Under has gone 4-1 in the first five games of this series, and it's come through with relative ease. The first four games finished an average of 20 points below the total. Game 5 finally went over, but only did so by 1.5 points. It's been a low-scoring series. Expect that to continue.

SportsLine expert Adam Thompson is on an NBA heater, going 86-65 with his last 151 picks. He's locked in his three best bets of the day, including picking against the spread in both NBA tilts. Check out his picks only at SportsLine.

This series has been nearly the polar opposite of Toronto-Philly. While the Under is 4-1 in that series, the Over is 4-1 here, and the four games that went over did so by an average of 26.75 points, though the four-overtime affair had a significant impact there. Unfortunately, no matter how many times I petition Congress to do something about it, overtimes still count toward bets on the total. Even considering all of that, I like the Under in this game tonight. With so much on the line, and these two now being extremely familiar with one another, I expect points to be difficult to come by.

DFS millionaire Mike McClure has cashed big for daily lineup players this NBA season, and he's back with his top tournament lineups for Thursday's action. He has Nikola Jokic at center in both FanDuel and DraftKings, but you can see the rest of his lineups here.

3. Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals: Pirates +135

I'm fading Cardinals starter Michael Wacha here. Wacha enters the game having avoided a lot of hard contact so far this season, but peripherals suggest that could be more luck or opponent than anything he's doing. He's walking more batters than ever before and giving up a lot of home runs. The Pirates have one of the weaker offenses in baseball this season, but that was with Starling Marte missing time, and Gregory Polanco missing over a month to start the season. Pittsburgh's offense has heated up a bit lately, and it's been better against righties this season as it is. Plus, with Joe Musgrove on the mound for the Pirates, I like their odds at this price.

SportsLine's top MLB handicapper from 2018 has locked in three best bets for Thursday's action, including two evening games on the slate. You can head over to SportsLine to see who this MLB expert is playing.