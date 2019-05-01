Today's Top Picks: Blazers-Nuggets and a big MLB underdog among three best bets for Wednesday

I don't have an NBA MVP vote, but if I did, James Harden would have wrapped things up on Tuesday night if he'd worn an eye patch. If you missed it, Harden was the recipient of an inadvertent poke in the eye from Golden State's Draymond Green. After the game, in which Harden shot 47.3 percent from the floor, and 42.8 percent from three to finish with 29 points, he said he "could barely see" and that "all the lights were blurry."

So, considering all that, it was a rather impressive performance from Harden. If I were forced to play basketball in that condition, I'd fear for the safety of any fan sitting within 30 feet of the basket. Nearly everyone around the court would need to keep their head on a swivel.

Still, even if I played poorly if I did so while wearing an eye patch, I'd have looked cool, and that's what ultimately matters more than anything. I hope Harden considers that before Game 3 if his eyesight hasn't improved.

And, speaking of seeing things clearly, let's hope I see tonight's picks better than James Harden is seeing the rim. All odds via Westgate.

Why mess with a good thing? On Monday night I told you to take the over in Game 1 of this series because the two teams had averaged 226.5 points per game in their four regular-season contests. Well, after scoring 234 points on Monday night, these teams are now averaging 228 points per game in their five meetings, which is 8.5 points more than the listed total for tonight.

Also, while the Nuggets playing on a day of rest was a big reason I avoided taking them ATS last game, it plays into our hands with this pick. The over has gone 7-1 the previous eight times Denver has played on a day's rest, and it's 21-7-2 the last 30 times Portland's done the same. We've got a lot of trends going our way here.

The SportsLine Projection Model has run 10,000 simulations on this matchup, and the results show this should be a tight finish for both the spread and the total. Check out which side of each the computer is leaning over at SportsLine.

There are a few baseball parks more affected by weather conditions than others, and Atlanta's SunTrust Park is one of them. It typically plays like a hitter's park, but when the wind is blowing in from center, it's proven to benefit pitchers more often than not. Tonight, the wind will be blowing in from center. The fact the last four games between these two have stayed under doesn't hurt our chances either, nor does a San Diego offense that's been in a real funk as of late. The Padres have an MLB-worst wOBA of .263 over the last 14 days.

SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has started the year on a hot stretch, going 34-19 with his MLB picks. He's shared his three best bets for Wednesday over at SportsLine, including rolling with the Brewers at home. See who else he loves before locking in your plays.

This is a gut play, as well as a value play. Mets starter Jacob deGrom won the Cy Young last season, but he hasn't been as good this year, and even though an MRI on his elbow didn't show anything problematic, he hasn't had his typical command. He's giving up a lot of hard contact, as well as a lot of fly balls, and when you put those things together, balls tend to leave the park. Furthermore, the Mets offense hasn't exactly been lighting it up itself, and Anthony DeSclafani has looked decent to start the season. So when I look at deGrom's start, this Mets offense, and that price on the Reds, it's hard to pass up this play.

Before you lock in your DFS lineups for Wednesday, you're going to want to see who DFS millionaire Mike McClure is starting. He's sharing his tournament lineups for both FanDuel and DraftKings over at SportsLine, so go check them out.