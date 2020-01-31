Today's Top Picks: Diving into player props to find three best bets for Mavericks at Rockets on Friday

We're changing things up a little bit here today. Normally, I would give you three separate games to bet on, but I've been doing a lot of player prop work for the Super Bowl this week, and I'm in a player prop kind of mood.

So for tonight's NBA slate, I'm focusing on one of the nationally-televised games: Dallas at Houston. Two rivals tied in the standings, both of whom want to move up and get into the top four so they could have homecourt in at least one round of the playoffs. It's the kind of game you'd want to watch even if you didn't have money on it, so you might as well have money on it.

I think Plato wrote that.

Anyway, all odds are via FanDuel.

1. Mavericks at Rockets: Mavericks +9.5

I've always been a fan of buying on bad news when the right opportunity presents itself, and this is one of those times. Dallas will be without Luka Doncic on Friday night after he sprained his ankle in practice on Thursday. When these two met earlier this season in Houston, the Rockets were 5.5-point favorites. Dallas won that game by 14, but more importantly, the spread was a reflection of what people thought the Mavericks were at the time. This came amid a stretch in which Dallas won 10 of 11 games to announce to the league that they were pretty good, and Doncic was A Thing.

Right now, with a healthy Doncic, I don't think this spread would be near 9.5 points, and it would be lower than the 5.5 we saw in the first game. Now, Doncic is clearly a big deal, and not having him severely handicaps the Mavs, but I still like Dallas getting nearly 10 points here. The Mavs are 14-5-2 ATS on the road this season, as well as 6-1 ATS against division rivals. Houston, meanwhile, is a pedestrian 11-11 ATS at home and only 1-7 ATS against division opponents.

2. Kristaps Porzingis: Over 9.5 rebounds +104

Naturally, with Doncic out, other Mavs will have to step up their games. The Unicorn has been lost in the shuffle thanks to Doncic, but when he's been healthy, he's been terrific. Tonight he's going up against a Houston team that, despite having Clint Capela, is not great on the glass. Houston is particularly bad on the defensive glass, while Dallas is one of the top 10 offensive rebounding teams in the NBA. Porzingis has had 10 rebounds or more 14 times in his 36 games this season, including 13 against Houston back in November.

3. Seth Curry: Over 14.5 points -104

No Doncic means there are more points to go around, and Seth Curry is one of the guys in line to pick up some of that slack. Opposing guards have done well against Houston this season, and Curry is averaging 10.6 points per game as is. In 14 games this month, he's averaged 12.8 points per game and has scored 15 or more six times. I expect him to start his fifth straight game tonight and to get more shots than usual, so I like his odds of reaching 15 points.

